3/18 WWE Live Results: Allentown and Albany (Reigns, Cena vs. Styles)

WWE Live Results from Allentown and Albany on March 18, 2017.
3/18 WWE Live Results: Allentown, Pennsylvania
* Big Cass def. Jinder Mahal.
* The Golden Truth, Sin Cara and Curtis Axel def. The Shining Stars, Titus O’Neil and Bo Dallas in an eight man tag team match.
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville def. Rich Swann.
* Finn Balor and Sami Zayn def. Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe.
* WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bayley and Sasha Banks def. Charlotte and Nia Jax.
* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson def. The New Day and Sheamus and Cesaro in a triple threat tag team match.
* Roman Reigns def. Braun Strowman via DQ.
Source: Gerweck.net
#RomanReigns #WWEAllentown Credit.erinjeannexo pic.twitter.com/RqZeLajOiT
— Roman (@Fileana2) March 19, 2017
3/18 WWE Live Results: Albany, New York
* Mojo Rawley def. Viktor.
* Heath Slater, Rhyno and Kalisto def. The Vaudevillains and Curt Hawkins.
* Dolph Ziggler def. Apollo Crews.
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose def. The Miz and Baron Corbin in a triple threat match.
* WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss def. Becky Lynch, Tamina, Mickie James, Natalya and Carmella.
* WWE Champion Bray Wyatt def. Luke Harper.
* John Cena def. AJ Styles in a street fight match.
Source: Gerweck.net
What an amazing night at #wwealbany! Got to see the best wrestlers on #SDLive @JohnCena @AJStylesOrg @AlexaBliss_WWE @WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/HjRX9DnXp5
— Ryan Cook (@RyanCook0117) March 19, 2017