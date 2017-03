WWE just issued the following statement, confirming the release of Jack Swagger.

“WWE has come to terms on the release of Jack Swagger as of today, March 13, 2017. WWE wishes Swagger the best in all his future endeavors.”

WWE issued a statement back on March 3 announcing that Swagger had not been officially granted his release from the company.

Swagger revealed on Chael Sonnen’s podcast back a few days earlier that he had requested and was granted his release from WWE.