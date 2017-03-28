Triple H vs. Seth Rollins official, updated card for WrestleMania 33

Following last night’s 3/7 WWE RAW live from Philadelphia, a new match has now been made official for WrestleMania 33 this Sunday along with names for the annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal match in Orlando.
Triple H vs. Seth Rollins in a “non-sanctioned match” has been officially announced, while the following names are also now official for the 2017 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal: Sami Zayn, Braun Strowman, Goldust, R-Truth, Curtis Axel, Primo, Epico, Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, Apollo Crews, Mojo Rawley Big Show and Curt Hawkins.
Is it time for @TripleH to "destroy" his creation once & for all? @WWERollins & #TheGame are set to battle THIS SUNDAY at #WrestleMania 33! pic.twitter.com/trGdip8uuQ
— WWE (@WWE) March 28, 2017
Here is the updated card for WrestleMania 33 this Sunday including Kickoff matches.
The Kickoff Show begins at 5:00 p.m. Eastern (4:00 CT) with the main card going live at a special start time of 7:00 p.m. Eastern (6:00 CT).
WWE Championship Match
Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton
WWE Universal Championship Match
Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar
The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns
John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse
Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles
Non-sanctioned Match
Triple H vs. Seth Rollins
WWE United States Championship Match
Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Baron Corbin
WWE RAW Tag Team Championships – Triple Threat Match
Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c’s) vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro
WWE RAW Women’s Championship – Fatal Four Way Elimination Match
Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax
WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Alexa Bliss (c) defends against Mickie James, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Carmella and all other Smackdown Live women eligible for the match
Kickoff Show Matches:
WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries
2017 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Names confirmed so far: Sami Zayn, Braun Strowman, Goldust, R-Truth, Curtis Axel, Primo, Epico, Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, Apollo Crews, Mojo Rawley Big Show and Curt Hawkins
Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of WrestleMania 33 this Sunday night.