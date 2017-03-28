WWE shifts another match to Kickoff Show, Kurt Angle interview now live

By
Adam Martin
-
2

WWE shifts another match to Kickoff Show

WWE.com is now listing for the WrestleMania Kickoff Show this Sunday that the Smackdown Women’s Championship match will take place featuring Alexa Bliss defending against Mickie James, Natayla, Becky Lynch, Carmella and any eligible women’s talent currently part of the Smackdown Live roster.

Also advertised for the Kickoff Show on Sunday beginning at 5:00 p.m. Eastern (4:00 CT) is Neville defending the WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Austin Aries and the annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Kurt Angle interview now live

The full interview Corey Graves conducted with Kurt Angle is now playing on the WWE Network. WWE is advertising the premiere as taking place tonight after Talking Smack.

You can check out a preview clip below.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Wow either they’re trying to make the pre show just as big or these wrestlers just got the shaft. Alexa should be in the main card and come on the Cruiserweight title with the hottest name in Aries? SMH

  • Rob Giles

    Ah well, no big deal. The cruiserweight & women’s championship don’t mean much anyhow, & this confirms it. Any championship belt that means something should never be on pre-show. They should have moved Goldberg & Lesnar on the preshow instead though, that’s gonna be the worst “match” of the night. Or even Undertaker & Reigns. Seriously, Goldberg and Taker should not even be in a wrestling ring with the type of shape both those guys are in.