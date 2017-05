WWE announces dates for next European tour this November

PWInsider.com has revealed the next set of dates confirmed for WWE’s next European tour this November as the current tour wraps up this weekend.

A bonus date was also revealed for 2018 in Paris on May 19.

Here is a list of confirmed dates as of now for the tour this November:

* Glasgow (November 1)

* Brighton (November 2)

* London (November 3)

* Barcelona (November 4)

* Minehead (November 4)

* Madrid (November 5)

* Cardiff (November 5)

* Manchester (November 6, RAW taping)

* Manchester (November 7, Smackdown Live taping)

* Dortmund (November 8)

* Leeds (November 8)

* Leipzig (November 9)

* Hamburg (November 10)

* Milan (November 10)

* Mannheim (November 11)

* Padova (November 11)

* Florence (November 12)