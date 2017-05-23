Heyman discusses Finn Balor, Smith Hart to be placed in hospice care

Paul Heyman discusses Finn Balor

Last night during Monday Night Raw, Paul Heyman took part in a segment with Finn Balor. During this, Heyman praised Balor above all of the other five competitors in the fatal five way match at Extreme Rules to determine the #1 contender to face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal championship. Heyman took notice of the reaction to the things he had to say during his segment and addressed them in a post on social media, outside of WWE.

Smith Hart to be placed in hospice care

Smith Hart, the older brother of Bret and Owen, has been facing a lengthy battle with cancer. Unfortunately, in December of 2016 he announced his cancer is Stage 4 terminal and that he was expected to live no longer than one year. Today marks the 18th anniversary of Owen Hart passing away and Smith took to social media to discuss Owen and discuss his own illness and notes that discussions with doctors are indicating that he will soon move to hospice care.