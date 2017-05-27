Randy Orton off live events this weekend, David Otunga return update

Randy Orton off live events this weekend

WWE.com is not advertising Randy Orton for Smackdown Live events this weekends. Orton is advertised for this Tuesday’s Smackdown Live taping in Atlanta.

Orton did not appear on this past week’s Smackdown Live following Backlash.

David Otunga return update

The WWE Network schedule is advertising David Otunga as part of the Extreme Rules Kickoff Show next Sunday (June 4) along with Renee Young and Peter Rosenberg.

Otunga, who was shifted over to the RAW commentary team back in April as part of the Superstar Shake Up, has been away filming a part for a new movie.