New names announced for Mae Young Classic 32-woman tournament

WWE.com has revealed five more entrants for the Mae Young Classic 32-woman tournament that will be taped on July 13 and 14 at Full Sail University.

The new names include Tessa Blanchard, Abbey Laith, Taynara Conti, Jazzy Gabert (former TNA star Alpha Female) and Kavita Devi.

It was reported last week that Toni Storm, Princesa Sugehit, Lacey Evans and Sarah Logan would be officially part of the tournament this July.