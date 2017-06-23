Mauro Ranallo start date with NXT, talks initial departure from WWE

Dan Gelston of The Associated Press is featuring an interview with Mauro Ranallo where he talks about returning to commentary for WWE as part of the NXT brand and his busy schedule with Bellator MMA and Showtime Boxing.

Ranallo, who agreed to a new multi-year contract with WWE according to a report by The Wrestling Observer/Figure Four Online, was coy when it came to the details regarding his initial departure from WWE earlier this year as part of Smackdown Live.

“I was willing to walk away from my dream job, let’s leave it at that. In order for me to do that, I had to be true to my convictions and what makes you a human being.”

The article notes that Ranallo will be starting immediately with NXT beginning with the TV tapings at Full Sail University tonight in Winter Park, Florida. Ranallo will then rush back to New York City to call the Bellator NYC PPV on Saturday from Madison Square Garden.

Ranallo reflected on his unique schedule that allows him to call pro wrestling for WWE, MMA for Bellator and continuing with Showtime Boxing where he will call unquestionably the biggest fight of the year between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor.