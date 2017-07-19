Bryan/Young joke about Talking Smack, Mae Young Classic update

Bryan/Young joke about Talking Smack

Daniel Bryan and Renee Young joked on Twitter about Talking Smack and how they would be hosting a special edition of the show on the old TOUT app this week.

As noted last week, a call was made to officially pull the show from airing on Tuesday night on the WWE Network and it will now only air after Smackdown-exclusive PPV events.

Don't worry folks, next week after #SmackdownLive, @ReneeYoungWWE and I will host a pirate version of #TalkingSmack on TOUT #fakenews — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) July 19, 2017

.@WWEDanielBryan is keeping the lights on at TOUT and dammit we'll make a show up next week. #TalkingSmack https://t.co/SEU2yGB4rn — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) July 19, 2017

Mae Young Classic update

Former TNA star Taylor Wilde, a former Knockouts Champion, tweeted that she was under consideration to take part in WWE’s recent Mae Young Classic tournament.

Wilde, who has been retired from wrestling, noted an injury during training prevented it.