WWE confirms new matches for SummerSlam in four weeks

During last night’s episode of WWE RAW from Washington, DC, WWE confirmed two matches for the upcoming SummerSlam PPV on August 20 in Brooklyn, New York.

This includes Brock Lesnar defending the WWE Universal Championship in a Fatal 4-Way against Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe.

Bayley will also challenge Alexa Bliss for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship after defeating Sasha Banks in a No. 1 Contenders match on Monday night.

Already announced for the show is Naomi defending the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship against Natalya. Natalya become the official No. 1 contender when she won a five way elimination match at the Battleground PPV on Sunday night.