WWE UK Title to be defended at PROGRESS

PROGRESS announced earlier this week that at their debut US show in New York City on August 12, current reigning and defending WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne will defend against fellow WWE star Gentleman Jack Gallagher.

Gallagher previously competed for PROGRESS before signing with WWE and cut the following promo about the match with Dunne.

WWE Network content in August

WWE posted the following video revealing the new content that will be added to WWE Network in August, including a collection on Kurt Angle, the Mae Young Classic and new episodes of Table for 3 and Bring it to the Table.