Brock Lesnar to answer challenge on RAW

WWE.com is reporting that WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will be appearing on next week’s WWE RAW in Green Bay to answer the challenge set forth by WWE Champion Jinder Mahal during last night’s Smackdown Live for Survivor Series.

If you missed the challenge last night, you can check it out below courtesy of WWE.

10/17 Post-Smackdown videos

WWE posted these clips after last night’s Smackdown in Seattle.