WWE posted the following videos via their Twitter account on Friday night of several stars reacting to the major changes made to the card for this Sunday’s TLC PPV live from Minneapolis.

Those changes see RAW GM Kurt Angle return to a WWE ring for the first time in over a decade, replacing Roman Reigns in the main event and AJ Styles replacing Bray Wyatt to face Finn Balor for the first time ever.

Is it true??? Oh It's damn true! Your Olympic Hero will be wrestling along side of The Shield… https://t.co/Q6MMYO5pCA — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) October 20, 2017

Reigns and Wyatt have been pulled from the card and the road due to a “viral infection” in a statement WWE released to ESPN on Friday. Several other talents are being tested as a “preventive measure”, as well as Bo Dallas and ring announcer JoJo Offerman being pulled from the road also.