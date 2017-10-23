Kurt Angle on his return to the ring

WWE Hall of Famer and RAW GM Kurt Angle shared a tweet early this morning commenting on his return to the ring last night at WWE TLC in Minneapolis.

It was also noted by Angle that in addition to last night being his first match in WWE in 11 years, it was also the same night 17 years ago when he won his first WWE Championship.

Thank you WWE Universe for a memorable night. #TLC #TheShield — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) October 23, 2017

Discussion on WWE TLC PPV

Here is a clip from last night’s Wrestleview Live where I discuss Angle’s return to the ring with Mike Tedesco and feeling a bit nervous about his bumps.