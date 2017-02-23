WWE NXT Results – 2/22/16 (Bobby Roode vs. No Way Jose)



WWE NXT Results

February 22, 2016

Winter Park, FL (Full Sail University)

Commentary: Tom Phillips, Nigel McGuinness, Percy Watson

In Memory of George “The Animal” Steele (1937-2017)

We get a video package hyping the triple threat match tonight to determine a new #1 contender for the Women’s Championship. With that, the NXT intro brings us to a packed crowd at Full Sail University as commentary hypes Pete Dunne taking on Mark Andrews later tonight as well as Bobby Roode taking on No Way Jose in our main event. Back at ringside, Ember Moon makes her way to the ring for our opening contest. Liv Morgan makes her way out to the ring next, as does Peyton Royce who is accompanied by Billie Kay. The bell rings, and this match is underway!

Triple Threat Match – #1 Contendership for the Women’s Championship

Ember Moon vs. Liv Morgan vs. Peyton Royce

The women circle around, looking for an advantage. Royce with a boot to Ember, and all three women go at it until Liv sends Royce into Ember, who gets sent out of the ring as a result. Liv blocks a kick by Royce and gets a nearfall, dodging another kick quickly to get a second nearfall. Royce sends Liv out of the ring as Ember comes in, sending Royce out of the ring with a dropkick. Ember launches off the ropes, but Kay help Royce get out of the way which causes Ember to fall on Liv! Royce takes advantage, sending Ember into the steel steps as we go to break.

Back from break, Royce is in control with Liv in the corner. Royce drives a boot into the face of Liv before rolling her up for a nearfall. Kick to the midsection, but gets distracted which leads to a spear and a nearfall by Liv. Royce gets Liv on the ropes, tying her up with a tarantula like move. Ember tries to get back in the ring, but is blocked by Royce once again. Royce back on the attack, driving a knee into Liv on the ropes. Royce brings Liv down by the hair before stopping Ember getting into the ring. Whip to the corner, but Liv blocks with a kick and a headscissors that brings Royce down hard for a nearfall. Once more, Ember tries to get in the ring but is stopped in her tracks by Royce. Liv starts to fight back, but gets dropped by Royce who sends Liv into the ropes. Royce with a charge, but Liv catches her with a drop toe hold! This gets her a chance to recover, and she goes for a cover which is broken up by Ember Moon, who gets sent out by Liv now. Liv up on the top, and Royce goes for a superplex…but Liv blocks it, and Ember Moon hits a sunset flip on Royce, who sends Liv into the canvas as well! Ember crawls to the corner, climbing to the top…but Kay gets involved, only to take an Eclipse for her troubles. Ember is tossed out by Liv, but Royce then catches Liv with a fisherman suplex for the win!

Winner via pinfall and new #1 contender: Peyton Royce

We get replays from the match as Royce and Kay retreat up the ramp to celebrate. Commentary takes us to a look at Mark Andrews and Pete Dunne, who compete up next!

Alex’s Thoughts: This was a fun opener with a bit of a surprise finish. I was fairly certain we were getting an Ember/Asuka match soon, but I guess they’re waiting on that. Still, this was a good match and I’m curious to see where they go from here. As for more UK action…yes, please, and thank you. I’m a little familiar with both guys here, and last week’s UK title match was a fun change of pace so I can’t wait to see what these guys do!

Back from break, we get an update on Shinsuke Nakamura, who looks to come back to NXT sooner rather than later. Back at ringside, Mark Andrews makes his way to the ring for the next match. Pete Dunne makes his way to the ring next, and after a handshake this match is underway!

Mark Andrews vs. Pete Dunne

Both men lock up, and Dunne gets the advantage, twisting the hand of Andrews. Andrews gets back up, but Dunne brings him right back down to keep on the hand. Andrews up and hits an arm drag, but Dunne locks the arm. Andrews breaks up and drops Dunne with a kick that sends him out of the ring. Andrews looking for a moonsault off the apron, but Dunne catches him before driving Andrews into the steel steps. Dunne sends Andrews back into the ring before going right back to work, getting a cover and a nearfall in the process. Rear chin lock by Dunne, who goes right back on the arm of Andrews. Dunne looks for the X Flex, but Andrews gets out and sends Dunne out of the ring. Andrews looking for another moonsault but takes a big forearm instead, and Dunne keeps working on the hand of Andrews before sending him into the apron with an X Flex as we go to break.

Back from break, Dunne is now working on the legs of Andrews before prying at the hand. More damage from the Bruiserweight as he sends Andrews out of the ring. Andrews rolls into the ring, but Dunne looks to send him out…only for a feint tiger kick sends Dunne reeling. Andrew follows up with a rollout and a double stomp that gives Andrews a chance to take Dunne down with a standing shooting star for a nearfall! Andrews to the top rope, but Dunne gets out of the way. Andrews jumps off the middle rope, right into a right hand by Dunne! Dunne follows with an X Flex for a nearfall. Dunne looking for a pump handle—it’s blocked by Andrews, who then gets knocked out by Dunne, who gets caught by a reverse rana by Andrews! Both men down, but it’s Andrews who gets to his feet first, only to take a snap German by Dunne…who gets caught with another reverse rana by Andrews who gets a nearfall. The crowd chants “THIS IS AWESOME” as Dunne catches the hand of Andrews once more. Forearm by Dunne, who goes for the Bitter End…but Andrews rolls him up for a nearfall. Andrews goes for a DDT, blocked but hits Stunt Dog Millionaire! Andrews goes for a shooting star press, but Dunne gets his knees up! Bitter End by Dunne for the win!

Winner via pinfall: Pete Dunne

We get replays from the match, as both men shake hands out of respect. We go backstage, where Peyton Royce and Billie Kay are thrilled about Royce getting a shot at the Women’s Championship. Interviewed about her title shot next week, Royce promises to bring the title Down Under! Up next, Bobby Roode takes on No Way Jose!

Alex’s Thoughts: Great clash of styles between Dunne and Andrews tonight. Really enjoyed the working of the limbs by Dunne, and the reversals done by both men. I’m really digging the fact they’re giving the UK guys some exposure on NXT, possibly as a practice run for the Network show that’s been rumored.

Back from break, commentary hypes two title matches for next week: Asuka defending the Women’s Championship against Peyton Royce, and #DIY getting their rematch against the Authors of Pain for the Tag Team Championship! We go to earlier the week, where Tye Dillinger is asked about his issues with SAnitY as well as the assistance by Roderick Strong and No Way Jose. “I too have an agenda, and it doesn’t involve SAnitY!” Back at ringside, No Way Jose makes his way to the ring for the main event. Out next is our new NXT Champion…

“GLORIOUS, NO I WON’T GIVE IN, I WON’T GIVE IN TILL I’M VICTORIOUS, AND I WILL DEFEND, I WILL DEFEND”

…Bobby Roode, who makes a spectacular entrance as always while the NXT Universe sings along. Roode shows off the NXT title around his waist as he comes down the ramp, finally entering the ring after a nice showing. The bell rings, and this match is underway!

Main Event: Non-Title

No Way Jose vs. NXT Champion Bobby Roode

Chants of “SHIBA INU” for the champ as Jose dances, before they lock up. Roode drops Jose with a waist lock takedown before gloating. They look up again, and ROode wrench the arm of Jose. Jose back up and has some fun at the expense of the champion. Jose with some right hands but Roode drops him hard as we go to break.

Back from break, Roode is still in control as he climbs to the top rope, hitting a big fist drop on a prone Jose. Jose getting back up by the rope, but Roode goes right on the attack. Crowd chanting for Jose as the champ continues the attack to more chants of “SHIBA INU.” Roode goes for a cover, getting a nearfall. Roode with a sleeper as Jose tries to get back up. Jose up now, and is getting a head of steam. Roode turns things around looking for a Glorious DDT, but Jose gets out, hitting a big slam for a nearfall. The crowd is willing Jose on as he gets the champ in the corner, but Roode blocks him before climbing up…and jumping right into a hard right hand by Jose! Roode rolls out of the ring, forcing Jose to bring him back in…and Roode catches him with a Glorious DDT for the win!

Winner via pinfall: Bobby Roode

We get replays of the match as Roode celebrates in the ring. Roode leaves the ring, staring back at Jose in the ring before running back in to attack Jose! He locks in a single leg crab, until Kassius Ohno runs in to make the save! Roode quickly hightails it out of the ring and up the ramp as the crowd chants “Ohno.” Roode has a mic now, asking who Ohno thinks he is interrupting the champion. Ohno says the NXT Universe knows who he is…he’s Kassius Ohno, and he ain’t nothing to mess with! He’s been in this ring before, and travelled around the world grabbing what he wants and taking it. He has unfinished business, and Roode has what Ohno wants…that NXT Championship! Roode says he’s a fighting champion and is willing to go right here, right now. Ohio gets ready and Roode goes after the leg of Ohno. Ohno is down but not out as he fights back now, sending the champ out of the ring. Roode grab his title and heads up the ramp as the show comes to a close.

Alex’s Overall Thoughts: The finish of tonight’s main event was more or less expected, but Kassius Ohno making his return was definitely NOT. Great to see him back in NXT, and I’m excited to see where thing go for him! Overall, another good edition of NXT with one big implication going forward.

Quick Results:

* Peyton Royce def. Liv Morgan and Ember Moon to become #1 Contender to the NXT Women’s Championship

* Pete Dunne def. Mark Andrews

* NXT Champion Bobby Roode def. No Way Jose

