WWE NXT Results – 3/15/17 (Roode vs. Ohno for NXT Title)

WWE NXT Results

March 15, 2017

Orlando, FL (University of Central Florida)

Commentary: Tom Phillips, Nigel McGuinness, Percy Watson

We get a video package hyping tonight’s main event, as Bobby Roode defends the NXT Championship against Kassius Ohno. The NXT intro brings us to a packed crowd in The Venue before the Ealy Brothers make their way to the ring for tonight’s opening contest. An inset promo has the Ealys explaining why they’re challenging the Authors of Pain tonight, after they were jumped by the NXT Tag Team Champions last week. Speaking of the champs, the Authors of Pain make their way to the ring next, accompanied by Paul Ellering. The bell rings, and this match is underway!

Tag Match (Non-Title)

The Ealy Brothers vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain

Gabriel and Rezar start things off, no lock up necessary as Gabriel gets Rezar to his corner before tagging in Uriel. Double team by the Ealys and Uriel looking for an advantage over Rezar to no avail. Tag to Akam, and a Super Collider followed by the Last Chapter ends things quickly!

Winners via pinfall: The Authors of Pain

We get replays of the match as Paul gets a microphone, proclaiming the Revival are the next names in his book of destruction. Revival claim to be the best tag team in the world, but Ellering says he created the algorithm for greatness in tag team wrestling, and the Authors of Pain are his team of destiny, soon to be a dynasty! #DIY make their way out, clearly taking exception to what Paul is saying as they head to the ring. Ciampa says he has no idea what the word “algorithm” means, and neither does Gargano, but what Johnny knows is that if anyone can beat the Authors of Pain, it’s DIY! Ciampa says if it wasn’t for The Revival, they would be tag team champions for the second time! As much as Johnny Gargano would love to see the Authors destroy The Revival, DIY is demanding a rematch for the titles! This brings out The Revival, as Dawson asks AOP how they liked that Shatter Machine they got. Wilder says there are three things you don’t do in sports: you do not bench Tom Brady, you do not pull Michael Jordan in the fourth, and you do not let The Revival watch the division they built from the sidelines! Dawson says they are the MVPs of NXT, the Mercedes-Benz of the tag team division, and we don’t care what teams you’ve managed in the past Paul, we are the greatest tag team of all time! William Regal comes out, saying we’re in a bit of a dilemma in the NXT tag team division: three teams that all want to fight each other. What I should I do? The crowd starts chanting “TAKEOVER” as Regal says he knows what we’ll do: at NXT Takeover: Orlando, for the NXT Tag Team Championship, the Authors of Pain will take on #DIY and The Revival in a Triple Threat Tag Team Elimination Match! Revival and DIY are excited for the idea, but the champs and ELlering do not look happy as commentary hypes tonight’s NXT Championship match, reminding us that whoever wins tonight will go on to defend the title against Shinsuke Nakamura at Takeover: Orlando! Up next, Nikki Cross is in action!

Alex’s Thoughts: The opening match was clearly a means to an end, as we finally get the triple threat tag match we were expecting booked for Takeover. Very interesting twist with it being an elimination match, though. Definitely a match to keep an eye out for come Wrestlemania weekend!

– Video Package: Heavy Machinery –

We thank Motionless In White for their song “Loud,” one of the theme songs for Takeover: Orlando! Commentary hypes the NXT Tag Team Championship match for Takeover, a Triple Threat Elimination Tag Match, as well as the NXT Women’s Championship match between Asuka and Ember Moon! We get a video looking at the the champion herself, claiming the Moon never shines brighter than the Sun. We look at highlights of her impressive undefeated streak and title reign. Back at ringside, Macey Estrella makes her way to the ring for the next match. Out next is Nikki Cross, flanked by SAnitY as she heads to the ring. The bell rings, and this match is underway!

Macey Estrella vs. Nikki Cross

Cross runs in with a big forearm on Macey, sending her to the corner before driving her into the mat by the hair. Macey fights back with a punch to the throat, but that just motivates Cross more as she drives Macey down with a spinning neckbreaker five times over to make a statement as she pins Macey for the three count and the win!

Winner via pinfall: Nikki Cross

No time to celebrate though, as No Way Jose and Tye Dillinger come out to take down SAnitY! They bring the action into the ring as Nikki gets involved, raking the eyes of Dillinger before Dain brings him down. The chaos continues as Dain and Wolfe hold Dillinger while Eric Young takes Jose down with a neckbreaker. SAnitY stand tall as their music plays, and commentary hypes the NXT Championship match later tonight as Bobby Roode defends against Kassius Ohno!

Alex’s Thoughts: Another fairly short match focusing on the storyline taking place after the match, but frankly that’s okay. I’m excited to see the inevitable six man tag match that ensues, but the question that’s starting to burn in my mind is who’s gonna take care of Nikki Cross? Could one of the women not in the title picture look to step up here?

– Video Package: Aleister Black…”Allow yourself to Fade to Black” –

We thank Baroness for their song “Shock Me,” another theme song for Takeover: Orlando! We go back to last week when Ember Moon defeated Billie Kay to become #1 Contender for the Women’s Championship, as well as the concern for Billie Kay who was assisted to the back by officials. We go to earlier this week where we try to get an update on Billie Kay’s condition, but it seems that Andrade Almas and Hoho Lun have some issues that Oney Lorcan cannot stand for. Backstage we hear from Lorcan, who says he can’t stand bullying and challenges Almas to “try to bully me.” Next week we’ll see Oney Lorcan and Andrade “Cien” Almas face off, as well as a big six man tag match as SAnitY take on Tye Dillinger, Roderick Strong, and No Way Jose!

Backstage, we meet up with Kassius Ohno who promises to take the title tonight. At ringside he makes his way out to the ring for tonight’s main event, a match nearly four years in the making for the challenger. Backstage we get a quick word from the champion Bobby Roode, who says Ohno is a failure and Roode is going to prove to the entire world why this is his NXT! Back at ringside, we await the arrival of the NXT Champion…

“GLORIOUS, NO I WON’T GIVE IN, I WON’T GIVE IN TILL I’M VICTORIOUS, AND I WILL DEFEND, I WILL DEFEND”

…Bobby Roode, who makes his way to the ring to make his first title defense up next!

Back from break, Roode is in the ring as we see Shinsuke Nakamura watching intently from the back. We get ring introductions for the challenger and champion, and this match is underway!

Main Event: NXT Championship

Bobby Roode (c) vs. Kassius Ohno

Dueling chants of “KASSIUS OHNO” and “BOBBY ROODE” as both men go for a lockup, but Ohno rolls Roode up for a nearfall. Kassius keeps on the attack, getting a couple more nearfalls before Roode bails out of the ring to catch a breather. Roode goes back into the ring, going for a kick but Ohno blocks it. Roode looking for a leapfrog now, but Ohno responds with a kick right to the face! The champ quickly turns things around, getting Kassius in the corner with some hard chops before Ohno starts to build up a head of steam. Ohno sends Roode flying with first a back body drop and then sending him over the rope as we go to break.

Back from break, Kassius is still in control before Roode sends him own with a clothesline to the back of the head. Roode has Ohno in the corner as he strikes him down with right hands before driving his boot into the throat of the challenger. Roode now has Ohno on the ropes before sending him into the corner again with some more strikes. Roode sends Ohno flying into the other corner before he brings him down hard, and climbs to the second rope. Fist drop onto the challenger for a nearfall, and Roode drives his forearm into Ohno for another nearfall immediately after. Kassius starts to turn things around, but Roode responds with a knee drop for a nearfall. Roode has Ohno in a sleeper hold now, as the challenger slowly gets to a vertical base before dropping Roode on his chin. Roode tries to send Ohno over the ropes, but to no avail as Kassius sends a boot into the jaw of Roode. Roode turns things around by sending Ohno over the ropes and right into the steel steps as we go to break.

Back from break, the champ is well in control as he drives his head into the back of Ohno, and then his knee. Roode continues to work the back of the challenger, who is struggling to get out of the hold. Kassius gets to the ropes, but Roode throws a fist into his back. Roode goes for a suplex, but Ohno reverses in the air and both men are down! They get back up and exchange blows before Ohno hits a dropkick down low to the champion’s head. Ohno connects with a forearm in the corner followed by a boot for a nearfall. Roode blocks the next attack, hitting a backstabber for a nearfall of his own. Roode with a clothesline on Ohno in the corner…but Ohno blocks it, bringing the champ down hard by his neck before covering him for a nearfall! Ohno looking for a spinning fist but gets knocked down by Roode for a nearfall of his own. Roode looks for a Glorious DDT but gets knocked right out of the ring by Ohno! Ohno brings the champ back in the ring, hitting a senton for yet another nearfall. Ohno looking for another roaring elbow but gets caught with a Glorious DDT to get a win for the champion!

Winner via pinfall and still NXT Champion: Bobby Roode

We see Shinsuke Nakamura (who’s been watching from the back this whole match) seeing what goes down as the champ celebrates in the ring. We get replays of the match as Roode now poses with his title on the stage. We see Nakamura watching once more as the show comes to a close.

Alex’s Overall Thoughts: This was a fun main event, and it was great seeing Kassius Ohno back in action in NXT! One question remains, though: where does Ohno go from here? Will he get involved with Roode/Nakamura in some way? Meanwhile, the build toward Takeover is looking pretty sweet overall, and this was a good episode of NXT to get us closer to Wrestlemania weekend!

Quick Results:

* The Authors of Pain def. The Ealy Brothers

* Nikkie Cross def. Macey Estrella

* Bobby Roode def. Kassius Ohno to retain the NXT Championship

That’s it for NXT this week, Wrestleviewniverse!

That's it for NXT this week, Wrestleviewniverse!

What did you think of the show? Till next time, thanks for reading!