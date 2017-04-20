WWE NXT Results – 4/19/17 (Dillinger vs. Young in a Steel Cage)



WWE NXT Results

April 19, 2017

Winter Park, Florida (Full Sail University)

Commentary: Tom Phillips, Nigel McGuinness, Percy Watson

“WWE: Then. Now. Forever.”

The new NXT intro brings us into a packed crowd at Full Sail University, as the NXT Champion’s music hits…

“GLORIOUS, I WON’T GIVE IN, I WON’T GIVE IN TILL I’M VICTORIOUS, AND I WILL DEFEND, I WILL DEFEND”

Bobby Roode opens the show

The crowd sings along to the music as Bobby Roode makes his way down to the ring.

Roode gets a microphone, and asserts that for the second year in a row, he made Wrestlemania weekend simply GLORIOUS. He gave the fans the treat of a lifetime, and during that night he snuffed out the last flickering star of the old NXT. He proved once again that the fate and the future of this brand is in his control. The transformation of Bobby Roode’s NXT and his Glorious Era was finally complete.

That is, until last week when he had to sit at home and watch Shinsuke Nakamura walk into MY ring. Every NXT Superstar walked down and gave him applause, and you all sang his song and clapped…the crowd starts singing Nakamura’s theme to affirm this, as he points out we didn’t see him, the champ, standing there. Why wasn’t he there? Because he wasn’t gonna stand there and listen to the crap coming out of Shinsuke’s mouth. He didn’t leave NXT…at Takeover, I defeated him for the second consecutive time and retain my NXT Championship, and beat him so bad he had no choice but to leave! It made him sick to listen to the crowd cheer for Shinsuke when Roode is the champ. None of you people deserve to be in my NXT, none of the people in the back belong in my NXT. From here on out, you can either jump on board and be a part of Bobby Roode’s NXT, or you can hit the bricks just like Shinsuke Nakamura did!

Hideo Itami’s music hits as he makes his way down tot he ring. The crowd chants his name as Itami stares Roode down. Roode taunts him, stepping forward…and takes a slap to the face by Itami as a result! The crowd chants “ONE MORE TIME” as Bobby is angry, setting his title and jacket down and rolling up his sleeves. Bobby yells at Itami, and ends up walking right into a GTS! Itami stands tall over the champion as we get a replay of what just happened. Itami picks up the NXT Championship, looking at it before dropping it, leaving the ring and walking up the ramp as commentary hypes the steel cage match between Tye Dillinger and Eric Young, and a women’s tag match as Aliyah and Liv Morgan team up against the Iconic duo of Peyton Royce and Billie Kay. Backstage, Tyler Bate and Jack Gallagher have a friendly chat about each other and their United Kingdom Championship match next week on NXT. The talk gets a little less friendly when they disagree about who will win next week, but end things with a handshake as we go to break.

Back from break, officials are checking on Bobby Roode in the ring as we get another replay of the slap from Hideo Itami followed by the GTS. Roode is finally getting back to his feet, looking more than a little annoyed and confused as we go to earlier today while Heavy Machinery train at the Performance Center…but the focus on Andrade “Cien” Almas confronting Drew McIntyre, saying he’ll see him next week. Back at ringside, Almas makes his way to the ring for the opening match of the night. Out next is Danny Burch, fresh from the United Kingdom Tournament as this match gets underway!

Andrade “Cien” Almas vs. Danny Burch

Both men lock up, and Burch gets Almas in a waist lock that Almas escapes, running to the ropes to chill and pose (#TRANQUILO). Almas gets sent up and over by Burch, before they get into a test of strength leading to BUrch getting one over on Almas. They lock up again, but Almas takes Burch down with a clothesline. Burch in the corner as Almas lays into him with a hard chop, before driving his boots into the chest of Burch. Almas taunts him, only to take a hard uppercut by BUrch…who gets driven into the ropes for his troubles! Burch in the corner, double knees by Almas who picks Burch up to deliver a Hammerlock DDT for the win!

Winner via pinfall: Andrade “Cien” Almas

We get replays from the match as Almas celebrates in the ring. We look back at Takeover, seeing what Asuka will do to keep the title as she retained it against Ember Moon. Women from the NXT Women’s Division discuss her dominant reign as NXT Women’s Champion. It’s noted that Asuka is starting to get a little cocky in her confidence, before commentary hypes women’s tag action as Aliyah and Liv Morgan face Peyton Royce and Billie Kay up next!

Back from break, commentary hypes the steel cage match later tonight, before looking back at the history of Tye Dillinger and his struggles against SAnitY, leading up to the main event for tonight as Tye Dillinger and Eric Young face off inside a steel cage! Back at ringside, Liv Morgan makes her way to the ring for the next match. Out next is Aliyah, followed by Peyton Royce and Billie Kay. The bell rings, and this match is underway!

Liv Morgan & Aliyah vs. Peyton Royce & Billie Kay

Kay and Morgan start things off with a lock up, Kay with a headlock on Morgan before taking her down. Morgan tries to turn things around but gets dropped by Kay, who celebrates with Royce before Morgan rolls her up for a nearfall, and rolls Kay around on the mat before getting a nearfall…and another roll around for another nearfall! Tag by Aliyah, who hits a leg drop for a nearfall. Kay responds by dropping Aliyah with a discus forearm before covering for a nearfall. Tag to Royce, and a double team for a nearfall…and Aliyah turns things around with a headscissors, but only a nearfall as Royce reverses into a nearfall of her own! Royce tries to get an assist by Kay, but Morgan runs in with a dropkick allowing Aliyah to roll Royce up for the win!

Winners via pinfall: Liv Morgan & Aliyah

Royce is in shock, and Kay enters the ring as both of them throw a fit. Aliyah and Morgan celebrate on the ramp as we Tye Dillinger in the back getting ready for his final match in NXT, taking on Eric Young in a steel cage match up next!

Back from break, commentary hypes Aleister Black’s return to action next week on NXT as well as Drew McIntyre taking on Andrade “Cien” Almas, ending with the big United Kingdom Championship match between Tyler Bate and Jack Gallagher. Back at ringside, the steel cage is being lowered in place for tonight’s main event. Out first is Tye Dillinger, looking intently at the steel cage before entering it. Out next is Eric Young along with SAnitY…but Young directs them to go to the back before heading to the ring by himself, talking Tye down before finally getting into the cage. Tye gets a hit on Young, closing the door himself as the bell rings!

Main Event: Steel Cage Match

“The Perfect 10” Tye Dillinger vs. Eric Young

Tye on the attack early on with some right hands, but Young quickly turning things around as he tries to throw Tye into the cage. Tye starts to climb the cage before being brought down by Young, but Tye is a man possessed as he lifts Young up on his shoulders. Young rakes the eyes to get out of it, driving Tye into the cage in the process as we go to break.

Back from break, Young is still in control as he drives Tye into the cage again. Young continuing the attack as he drives his boot into the face of Tye against the steel cage, before looking to leave through the door. Tye stops him, only for Young to go right back on him. He climbs the turnbuckle, wrenching the neck of Tye before hitting an elbow drop on the back for a nearfall. Tye fights back now, looking for a superkick but Young catches him with a monkey flip…but Tye uses the momentum to start climbing to the top of the cage. Young follows him, eventually taking Tye down with a sitout powerbomb for a nearfall. Young goes to the door, but stops to put in more damage on Tye before climbing up. Tye stops him there as well, pulling him down with a big body slam as we go to break.

Back from break, Tye drives Young into the cage three times over before stomping a mudhole in him. Young tries to get up, but takes a superkick by Tye for his troubles. Tye begins to climb the cage, getting part of the way over as Young catches him. They battle at the top of the cage before Young climbs over, looking to escape. Tye stops him, but Young hits him with some right hands finally dropping Tye as Young climbs up…but instead of escaping, he leaps off the cage with an elbow drop on Tye Dillinger! Young with the cover…but Tye kicks out! Young starts to walk to the door but Tye grabs his foot, showing his resiliency. Young picks Tye up, but Tye reverses to hit the Tye Breaker! Tye inches toward the door as SAnitY makes their way back out to lock the door on him! Suddenly, Tye’s allies in Roderick Strong, Kassius Ohno, and Ruby Riot come out to even the odds until Killian Dane drops Strong and Ohno. Dane starts to climb the cage to get in but gets dropped by Tye, who drops Wolfe off the cage as well. Tye climbs up to the top, but Wolfe stops him and Dain comes in. Tye stops Wolfe before leaping off the cage onto Dain and Young! HE quickly makes his way to the door, able to escape as he locks the door behind him!

Winner via escape: Tye Dillinger

Tye celebrates with his friends on the ramp, as SAnitY are livid inside the cage. We get replays of the match, as Ohno and Strong lift Tye up on their shoulders. They continue to celebrate as the show comes to a close.

Quick Results:

* Andrade “Cien” Almas def. Danny Burch

* Liv Morgan & Aliyah def. Billie Kay & Peyton Royce

* Tye Dillinger def. Eric Young in a Steel Cage Match

That’s it for NXT this week, Wrestleviewniverse!

What did you think of the show? Are you excited for the matches set for next week?

