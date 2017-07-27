WWE NXT Results – 7/26/17 (Kassius Ohno vs. Hideo Itami headlines)



WWE NXT Results

July 26, 2017

Winter Park, Florida (Full Sail University)

Commentary: Mauro Renallo, Nigel McGuinness, Percy Watson

The NXT intro brings us into a packed crowd at Full Sail as commentary hypes the main event, as Kassius Ohno takes on Hideo Itami, along with a message from Drew McIntyre later tonight. Back at ringside, Ember Moon makes her way to the ring for our opening match of the night. Out next is Lei’D Tapa, last seen in Global Force Wrestling and TNA. The bell rings, and this match is underway!

Ember Moon vs. Lei’D Tapa

Tapa charges at Ember, knocking her right into the corner with a lariat! She pulls Ember by her hair, tossing her into the opposite corner as she continues the attack. She taunts the crowd as they chant Ember’s name, and that gives Ember enough time to turn things around with a boot to the face, followed by a tornado suplex from the corner! Dropkick and a couple hard kicks to Tapa, and Ember goes up top hitting the Eclipse for a quick win!

Winner via pinfall: Ember Moon

Ember celebrates in the ring as we see replays from the match. Ember gets a mic from ringside, and calls Asuka out saying she wants a shot at Takeover: Brooklyn. Asuka says she wants competition, and Ember will give her all that she desires. We’ve been on this journey before, and I’m not afraid to do it again. I am ready to defeat the undefeated Empress of Tomorrow…but Asuka has to ask herself if she’s ready for Ember Moon! Commentary hypes up the possible match, before talking about Roderick Strong tweeting a promise that Bobby Roode hasn’t seen the last of him. Commentary hypes the Authors of Pain in action, coming up next!

Back from break, we thank Creeper for “Poison Pens,” one of the official theme songs for Takeover: Brooklyn III!

Back at ringside, David Ramos and Timothy Bumpers are waiting in the ring for their opponents, and sure enough the NXT Tag Team Champions come to the stage accompanied by Paul Ellering. The Authors of Pain make their way down the ramp, but are stopped by Nikki Cross as Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain run into the ring, decimating the champions’ opponents! The Authors walk past Nikki, entering the ring to face off against SAnitY…and all four men come to blows! AOP go at Wolfe and Dain, who briefly get some shots in before the Authors run them out of the ring. SAnitY taunt AOD outside the ring before making their way back up the ramp as commentary hypes Velveteen Dream in action, coming up next!

Back from break, we take a look back at Cezar Bononi’s surprise win against Andrade “Cien” Almas, as as well as the mysterious Zelina Vega, and how No Way Jose has found himself tangled in this whole mess. We go to earlier today, when Vega confronted Jose about getting involved in her and Almas’s business, saying he’s lit a fire in Almas that he can never dance around. Vega storms off as we go back to ringside, where The Velveteen Dream makes his way to the ring for the next match. The bell rings, and this match is underway!

The Velveteen Dream vs. Cezar Bononi

Both men lock up, and Dream hits a knee to the ribs of Cezar before taking him to the corner with a European uppercut. He continues the attack in the corner, but takes his eye off Cezar allowing the man from Brazil to turn things around with a flurry of offense that ends with a dropkick and a falcon arrow for a nearfall. Cezar sets Dream up, but Dream reverses and hits a Death Valley Bomb! He climbs to the top hitting the Purple Rainmaker elbow drop for the win!

Winner via pinfall: Velveteen Dream

Dream celebrates in the ring as we get replays from the match. Charly Caruso asks him what his goals are in NXT, but Dream refuses to answer because of the “ugliness of the NXT Universe.” He walks off as we go to the office of the NXT General Manager William Regal, asked about Ember Moon’s claim to be ready to challenge Asuka. Regal believes that Ember is ready, so she will take on Asuka for the Women’s Championship at Takeover: Brooklyn. Commentary hypes that announcement, as well as a message from Drew McIntyre…and that is coming up next!

Back from break, we thank Phil Ade for “No Fear,” one of the official theme songs of Takeover: Brooklyn III! Commentary hypes the NXT Women’s Championship match as Asuka defends against Ember Moon. Back at ringside, Drew McIntyre makes his way to the ring. Commentary hypes the upcoming NXT Championship match at Takeover: Brooklyn, as McIntyre quiets the crowd to speak.

Drew McIntyre Has A Message for the NXT Universe

Drew says that in one month’s time, the main event of Takeover will be Bobby Roode versus Drew McIntyre for the NXT title! He thanks those who have been there with him on his journey. Most people in this situation would talk about the road they took to this point, but Drew only goes forward. He learned to go forward the hard way, because he wasn’t always the man that stands before this crowd now. When he arrived in WWE he was known as the Chosen One, and expected everything to be handed to him…and when he wasn’t the hardest worker in the room, that’s when he failed. When he was gone from WWE, he realized this was his life, his dream, his responsibility. If he was going to succeed, he had to wake up and be the hardest worker in the room…and he wasn’t the hardest worker in the room, he was the hardest worker in the world! The more he grew, the more success he had, the more companies grew around him, he realized it wasn’t just him, it was all the men and women making the sacrifice along with him…which is why he signed with NXT in the first place! We all walk side by side as equals around here, all but one person…the champion Bobby ROode. You can tell a lot about a man from looking into his eyes, and all I see in his eyes is entitlement. I’ve got news for you, Bobby…you aren’t entitled to a damn thing! This is not YOUR NXT, this is everyone here’s NXT…you are not NXT, WE ARE NXT! The crowd chants “NXT” in response as commentary hypes our main event, Kassius Ohno facing Hideo Itami, coming up next!

Back from break, commentary hypes a response from Bobby Roode set for next week, as well as Johnny Gargano making his in-ring return to NXT when he faces Raul Mendoza. Speaking of, Mendoza is in the back and talks about training just as hard as Johnny has been. Maybe next week will not be all about Johnny Gargano, but Raul Mendoza.

Back at ringside, Hideo Itami makes his way to the ring for our main event. Out next is Kassius Ohno, and our main event is underway!

Main Event

Kassius Ohno vs. Hideo Itami

Both men lock up, and they exchange holds until Ohno gets Itami in a chinlock. More holds exchanged in a bit of chain wrestling, before both men are on their feet. They quickly exchange strikes until Itami catches Ohno with some hard kicks, but Ohno blocks an enziguri by Itami to hit a dropkick of his own for a nearfall! Itami is on the ropes as Ohno hits a chop, Itami blocks a whip but gets a big boot to the face for his troubles. Ohno gets whipped, catches himself on the apron, but Itami stops a kick and sets Ohno up, hitting a guillotine leg drop that sends Ohno to the outside as we go to break.

Back from break, Itami quickly regains control with a kick to the midsection of Ohno. A couple more kicks gets Itami a nearfall. Itami continues with a set of kicks followed by a neckbreaker for a nearfall. Rear chinlock by Itami, and Ohno struggles to get out of the hold. Itami lets go of the hold, only to kick Ohno square in the back. Itami with some more hard kicks before getting a nearfall, and he goes right back to the rear chinlock. Ohno with a hard chop that sends Itami back in the corner, but Itami catches him with a kick and a tornado neck snap that sends Ohno down hard. Itami goes up top, only to take a hard kick and some chops by Ohno who hits a cyclone boot from the corner for a nearfall, and a senton for another nearfall right after. Itami in the corner, dodges a boot by Ohno to hit a kick and a fisherman suplex on Ohno! Ohno down in the corner, and Itami hits a running dropkick. Itami gets Ohno on his shoulders, but Ohno reverses into a boot to the face of Itami, who kicks Ohno square in the downstairs! The ref calls for the bell, and this one is over!

Winner via DQ: Kassius Ohno

Ohno is in the corner as Itami begins to unload even more kicks on him. He picks Ohno up on his shoulders, hitting a GTS twice over on Ohno before leaving the ring. He walks up the ramp, but decides to go after Ohno again, pulling him out of the ring and dropping Ohno headfirst onto the steel steps! Itami simply walks up the ramp, and we’re left to see the damage done to Ohno as the show comes to a close.

Quick Results:

* Ember Moon def. Lei’D Tapa

* Velveteen Dream def. Cezar Bononi

* Kassius Ohno def. Hideo Itami

