

WWE NXT TakeOver Brooklyn 3 Results

August 19, 2017

Brooklyn, New York (Barclays Center)

Commentary: Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, Percy Watson

Results by: Jason Namako of Wrestleview.com

Show kicks off with a live musical performance by the band Code Orange, who did the official theme song for this event. The performance is interspersed with clips of the NXT performers, done in a very D-Generation X music video kinda way.

Commentary welcomes us to the show and we go to the opening match. Loud “NXT” chants from Brooklyn.

Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas w/Zelina Vega

Loud reaction for Gargano in Brooklyn. Almas now has his old sparkling pyrotechnics on the mini-tron for his entrance. “Johnny Wrestling” chants for Gargano at the opening tip. Real nice chain wrestling early on. Almas takes over with a neckbreaker across the knee in the corner. Sliding dropkick gets Almas the first nearfall of the match. Arm Triangle Choke in the ropes by Almas, working over Gargano’s arm. Gargano comes back with a drop-toe-hold into the middle turnbuckle. Both men down off a double clothesline. Strike exchange until Almas with a slap. Gargano fires away and makes his comeback. Gotcha! Kick, followed by the Slingshot Spear for a nearfall. Almas does his Spidey move in the ropes, but Gargano superkicks him outside, followed by wiping him out with the Tope Suicida! “NXT” chants from Brooklyn. Back in, Slingshot DDT by Gargano for a nice nearfall. Almas then counters another Slingshot Spear and drives Gargano down, then hits a Tornado variation of Tetsuya Naito’s Destino for a close nearfall. Almas can’t believe it! They battle on the turnbuckles until Gargano goes for a Sunset Bomb, but Almas backflips out of it! Gargano stops the Corner Basement Meteora with an enziguri, but Almas with a Buckle Hiptoss! Gargano then with a La Mistica takedown into the Garga-No Escape! Almas then counters out, powers Gargano up and hits a one-armed Buckle Bomb, followed by the Corner Basement Meteora, but Gargano kicks out! Almas with knee strikes while keeping wrist control. Gargano with another superkick, then another one, then lifts up Almas and hits the Lawndart in the corner! Gargano fires up, but then Zelina Vega tosses Gargano a #DIY shirt, allowing Almas to hit a running corner dropkick! Hammerlock DDT gets Almas the win.

Winner: Andrade “Cien” Almas by pinfall (Hammerlock DDT)

We see RAW GM Kurt Angle and Smackdown GM Daniel Bryan sitting in a suite box as Iconic try and pitch themselves to both GMs.

Video package on how we got to the NXT Tag Team Title Match.

RAW commentator Corey Graves is introduced as he joins commentary for the next match.

NXT Tag Team Titles: The Authors of Pain (Akam and Razar) (c’s) w/Paul Ellering vs. SAnitY (Killain Dain and Alexander Wolfe) w/Eric Young and Nikki Cross

Good reaction for SAnitY in Brooklyn. AOP come out with new militant entrance gear. The two teams brawl to start things off. AOP clear the ring, then the two teams brawl outside as Eric Young pulls out a table while the bell has not officially run. They finally get in and the bell finally sounds. AOP works over Wolfe early. Eric Young then tags in and is officially a part of the match as Killain Dain never officially tagged in. The two teams brawl in the crowd, then back in, AOP with a double-team on Young for the first nearfall of the match. AOP now working over Young. Young avoids an avalanche in the corner and tags in Wolfe. Wolfe makes a comeback, hitting a pump kick on Rezar and an exploder on Akam. Wolfe then with a big boot and a release German on Rezar. Wolfe fires up and hits a top rope clothesline on Rezar, but Akam breaks up the pin. Neckbreaker/Powerbomb combo by AOP on Wolfe for a nearfall. AOP go for a Super Bomb, but Wolfe counters out with a Super Rana on Rezar! Akam sent outside, Young tagged in. Leaping neckbreaker by Young, but Rezar crotches him on the turnbuckles. AOP go for a Tower of Doom, but Nikki Cross holds onto Young’s feet and Akam powerbombs his own partner! Top Rope Elbow by Young for a close nearfall. Young then wipes out Rezar with a tope suicida, then Wolfe wipes out Akam with a dive shades of Raven. Cross thinks about diving, but Paul Ellering gets in the ring! Ref holds them back until Cros heads up top, but Akam catches her in mid-air! Killain Dain then charges in and crossbodies both Akam and Cross through the table outside! Back in, SAnitY hits the Back Suplex/Top Rope Neckbreaker combo to win the titles! WOW!!!!

Winners and NEW NXT Tag Team Champions: SAnitY by pinfall (Back Suplex/Top Rope Neckbreaker combo)

SAnitY celebrates their title win until the former reDRagon from ROH, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly run in and lay out both teams, including hitting Eric Young with their Chasing the Dragon finisher.

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross is introduced as he will help commentate the next match.

Aleister Black vs. Hideo Itami

Black is given a live performance of his theme music for his entrance, flanked by a ton of candles. Black and Itami charge each other at the bell and both hit each other with big boots, then have a fun kick exchange. They go nose-to-nose until Black drills Itami with a chest kick, then poses in the ring after feigning a dive. Back in, Black catches a kick and knocks down Itami. Black with a series of strikes for the first nearfall of the match. Itami takes over by draping Black across the top rope and hits a knee drop across the back of Black’s head. Itami yells out “Show me respect!” to the Brooklyn crowd. Itami works over Black and takes control. Itami disrespectfully kicks at Black and mocks his Indian-style pose. DDT by Itami for a nearfall. Black comes back with a leg sweep and a Shining Wizard style knee strike. Quebrada by Black gets a nearfall. Itami stops Black Mass as we see that Black’s nose is busted. Tornado Hot-Shot by Itami, followed by a top rope clothesline for a nearfall. Fisherman by Itami for another nearfall. Black comes back with a victory roll for a nearfall, followed by a big head kick. They battle on the turnbuckles with Itami hitting a flying one-legged kick to Black, followed by doing the deal with a Second Rope Falcon Arrow! Black pops up in Itami’s face and Itami is shocked! They have another kick and slap exchange, going Frye v. Takayama, until Itami with a spinning backfist. Black with a big knee strike, but then Itami with a Falcon Arrow for a close nearfall. Running Corner Hesitation Dropkick by Itami, then he drops the kneepad down and calls for the end. Itami goes for the GTS, but Black blocks it. Itami with a knee to the ribs and continues to yell at Black and the crowd. Itami charges in, but Black DROPS him with Black Mass for the win.

Winner: Aleister Black by pinfall (Black Mass)

Video package on how we got to the Women’s Title Match.

NXT Women’s Title: Asuka (c) vs. Ember Moon

