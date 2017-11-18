NXT TakeOver WarGames Results



NXT WarGames Results

November 18, 2017

Houston, Texas

Commentary: Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness and Percy Watson

A video package focuses on tonight in Houston featuring Drew McIntyre defending the NXT Championship against Andrade “Cien” Almas and the return of WarGames.

We go live to Houston where Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness and Percy Watson are on the stage talking about the big night tonight live in Houston.

Kassius Ohno is out first to kick off the show.

Kassius Ohno vs. Lars Sullivan

Sullivan immediately lifts up Ohno and dumps him to the corner. Ohno fires back with a big right elbow. Sullivan with a big forearm and throws knees to Ohno sending Ohno to the outside. Sullivan with a diving shoulder block that catches Ohno. Back inside, Ohno catches Sullivan with a big boot and then a kick to the head. Sullivan immediately fires back with a quick clothesline. Ohno catches Sullivan with another boot, but Sullivan catches Ohno with a pop up powerslam for a two count. Sullivan attempts a diving headbutt off the top turnbuckle, but Ohno avoids it. Ohno with a big boot, elbow, boot and more elbows. Ohno catches Sullivan with a big elbow to the back of the head. Ohno with a cyclone kick that drops Sullivan. Sullivan kicks out. Ohno keeps throwing boots. Sullivan is unfazed. Ohno with a splash and Sullivan is once again back up throwing rights. Ohno lands a discus elbow, attempts a second and Sullivan picks up Ohno in a deadlift dumping him down. Sullivan gets the pin.

Winner: Lars Sullivan

Tyler Bate, Trent Seven, Mark Andrews and Wolfgang are shown at ringside.

Backstage, we see The Undisputed Era talking when William Regal walks in.

A video package airs hyping Aleister Black vs. The Velveteen Dream tonight.

Aleister Black vs. The Velveteen Dream

Dream is wearing spandex tights with Black’s face on it. Lock up and Dream pushes away. Black keeps Dream grounded with a hammerlock. Black continues to keep Dream grounded with a front face lock. Black with a modified octopus submission over the back of Dream. Dream catches Black with a big forearm and more shots over the back. Black springboards off the bottom rope and flips backwards landing in a seated position when Black slides back in. Dream shakes his hips at Black. Dream now takes a seat in front of Black. Black gets on his stomach and gets in Dream’s face. The Houston crowd starts a loud “KISS” chant. Dream teases jumping out of the ring, but does more posing and Houston loves it. Dream catches Black with a quick superkick for a two count. Dream with a reverse neckbreaker on Black. Dream ties Black up in the ropes. He asks Black what his name is. Black kicks Dream in the face and breaks free. Black with a series of boots off the ropes, splashes Dream in the corner and then connects with a springboard moonsault into an inverted DDT. Dream catches Black with his cartwheel Death Valley Driver for a two count. Black catches Dream with a kick in the corner sending him back down to the mat. Black with his running high knee on Dream. Dream kicks out. Dream with a crazy DDT on Black. Black kicks out. Dream goes back up top, shakes his hips and eats a boot from Black. Dream gets himself caught up in the ropes. Black with a big boot. The referee tells Black to get back. Superkick by Dream. Black with a big knee. Black connects with Black Mass to get the pinfall.

Winner: Aleister Black

After the match, Black grabs a mic and acknowledges Velveteen Dream’s name.

Backstage, we see William Regal talking with Sanity.

Asuka, Funaki and Finn Balor are shown sitting at ringside.

A video package runs focusing on Asuka vacating the NXT Women’s Championship and leaving the promotion undefeated. A new champion will be crowned tonight.

Match to crown new NXT Women’s Champion

Peyton Royce vs. Kairi Sane vs. Ember Moon vs. Nikki Cross

Moon with a quick single leg dropkick to Cross early. Royce with a big right hand to Cross. Moon dumps Royce with a huricanrana. Cross jumps on the back of Moon. Royce with a spinning back kick to break it up. Moon takes out Cross with a springboard over the top rope. Sane leaps off the ring apron and catches Royce with a big forearm. Moon with a suicide dive that takes out Sane and some of Royce. Moon dumps Cross with a powerbomb to the floor. Sane works over Moon in the ring near the corner. Sane stomps to the corner and then takes out Moon with a spear. Royce with a submission to Sane against the ropes. Sane catches Royce with a spear off the ropes. Tower of Doom from the corner with Royce, Sane and Moon. Cross catches Royce, Sane and Moon with a cross body off the top. Cross puts Sane in the tree of woe and hits some boots. Cross dumps Royce over the top rope and connects with a spinning neckbreaker on Sane. Moon breaks up the pinfall. Royce with a fisherman’s suplex on Cross and Sane barely breaks it up. Sane with an Alabama Slam on Royce over Cross. Sane with a huge flying elbow over Royce on top of Cross. Sane pins Cross and Moon breaks it up. Royce trips up Moon and kicks Sane on the outside. Royce picks up Cross. Moon comes off the top catching Cross with a stunner and hitting Royce on the way down. Moon covers Cross for the pinfall. We have a new champion.

Winner and new NXT Women’s Champion: Ember Moon

After the match, Asuka presented Moon with the NXT Women’s Championship.

Backstage, William Regal talks with Roderick Strong and The Authors of Pain.

Kevin Owens is shown sitting in the front row wearing an Undisputed Era t-shirt. We also see a shot of Samoa Joe sitting at ringside as well.

A video package runs hyping Drew McIntyre vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas tonight.

NXT Championship

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

Zelina Vega is with Almas tonight at ringside.

We get ring introductions for the challenger Almas and champion McIntyre.

The bell rings and here we go. Powerful lock up and Drew pushes Almas to the corner. Almas with a big chop and jumps into a headlock with Drew. Almas with kicks to the legs of Drew and goes back to the headlock. Drew catches Almas with a kick when he floats back from the corner. Drew throws Almas to the ropes. Almas hangs on and poses. Vega attempts a huricanrana to Drew, but Drew counters and tosses her back to the ring apron. Almas sends Drew shoulder first into the steel ring post. Almas with an armbar to Drew over the ropes. Drew counters offense and literally launches Almas across the ring. Drew with an overhead release suplex on Almas. Drew with a second showing his power. Drew comes off the top turnbuckle catching Almas. Drew counters Almas again and connects with a Celtic Cross for a two count. Houston is starting a “3MB” chant at Drew. Almas catches Drew in the corner with a dropkick. Almas with a tornado inverted DDT for a two count on Drew. Almas with a boot, jumps to the shoulders of Drew, tries a reverse and Drew counters with an Alabama Slam for a two count. Almas sends Drew into the ring post off a huricanrana and then quickly catches Drew with a top rope moonsault to the floor! Almas quickly tosses Drew back in and gets a close two count. Almas catches Drew with double knees to the corner. Drew with a sitdown powerbomb for a two count on Almas. Drew catches Almas with the Future Shock DDT. Almas kicks out. Almas drops Drew in the corner over the turnbuckle. Almas with a knee charge to Drew. Drew kicks out. Almas mounts Drew and throws big rights. Almas bails and grabs the NXT Championship. Inside the ring, Vega with a spikerana on Drew. Almas with a hammerlock DDT on Drew. Drew kicks out. Almas and Vega can’t believe it. Drew catches Almas with his huge boot. Vega puts Almas’ foot on the bottom rope to break up the pinfall. Drew misses his jumping boot. Drew is getting back up on the ring apron. Almas grabs Drew, gets him in a cradle and drops him with a quick DDT. Almas gets the pin. We have new champion!

Winner and new NXT Champion: Andrade “Cien” Almas

After the match, Vega jumps in the ring and starts celebrating. Almas almost can’t believe he won as he begins celebrating with the NXT Championship.

We see a shot of a very upset Drew McIntyre just starting to recover in the ring.

Almas runs up the ramp and stands on the announcers table to celebrate with the title.

A video package runs hyping the return of WarGames tonight.

Dustin “Goldust” Rhodes and Arn Anderson are shown sitting at ringside.

Triple Threat Match: WarGames Rules

NXT Tag Team Champions Sanity (Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain) vs. The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish) vs. The Authors of Pain and Roderick Strong

NXT Tag Team Champions Sanity is out first. Eric Young heads to the rings, while Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain get locked in a shark cage on the ramp for now.

The Undisputed Era is out second. Adam Cole heads to the rings, while Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly get inside the second shark cage on the stage.

The Authors of Pain and Roderick Strong are out last. The Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) go inside the third shark cage as Strong heads to the rings.

We are going to start with Young, Cole and Strong. The 5 minute countdown clock begins. Strong drops Cole with a right hand. Young with a shot to Cole. Strong with a kick to Cole. Cole with rights to Strong. Strong with chops to Cole. Young, Cole and Strong are scaling the top rope against the cage. Cole drops down and hits the ropes crotching Young and Strong over the top rope. Cole stomps away over Young and Strong. Cole with a fireman’s carry into a neckbreaker on Young. Cole works over Strong in the other ring. Strong with chops to Cole and connects with a running lariat. Strong with high knees to Cole and Young in separate corners in the final 10 seconds as the clock winds down. Time expires.

The Undisputed Era (Fish and O’Reilly) are in first as the shark cage opens. They hit the ring and go after Strong right away. Undisputed Era next works over Young. Cole is pressing the face of Young against the side of the steel cage. Wheel barrel suplex by Fish on Strong from the corner. O’Reilly has Strong down in a submission. Undisputed Era goes after Strong again, bouncing off Strong who is back first against the cage. Time expires.

The Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) are in second as the shark cage opens. Akam and Rezar clean up on Cole, Young and O’Reilly. Cole is launched from one ring over the top rope to the next by the Authors of Pain. Young is then tossed in a high back body drop by the Authors of Pain from one ring to the next. Strong is launched by the Authors of Pain over the top rope into the Undisputed Era and Young in the other ring. Time expires.

Sanity (Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain) are in third as the shark cage opens. The match will now officially begin. Wolfe has a club and goes to work on the Authors of Pain. Dain is looking under the ring and brings a few steel chairs, trash cans, chains and kendo sticks inside the ring for WarGames. Young has a chair and swings away on the Authors of Pain and the Undisputed Era. Houston starts a loud “WE WANT TABLES” chant.

Dain hears the chant and pulls tables out from under the ring. Big reaction. Dain shuts the cage doors and wraps a chain around it. Dain appears to swallow the key as he goes after the Authors of Pain. Dain with a senton dropkick to the Authors of Pain! Dain with a diving cross body taking out a ton of people. Fish kicks away at the legs of Dain. Fish attempts a sunset flip. He hangs on, catches Cole and dumps Cole over the top of Fish! Dain with a fallaway slam/samoan drop combo. Dain is quickly becoming the highlight of this match tonight. Dain and Rezer exchange boots. Akam with a powerslam on Dain. O’Reilly uses chains to break up the pin. O’Reilly with a tornado DDT off the cage. Cole with a big kick to the head of Young. The Undisputed Era with a double superkicks and a plant on Strong. Fish and O’Reilly with kicks to Dain. O’Reilly chokes Wolfe with a chain. Young with an elbow drop to break it up.

Fish moonsaults over Young. Authors of Pain with double powerbombs and also hitting Dain before executing. Dain has blood on his face. Young takes out the Authors of Pain near the corner. Young drops Akam over Rezer with a Death Valley Driver! Strong with backbreakers and high knees. Strong with an Angle Slam on Dain. Cole superkicks Strong. Cole and Young exchange shots near the middle. Strong gets involved with Cole and Young. Cole is left alone after two Towers of Doom go down with help from the Authors of Pain. Akam and Rezer are setting up the tables side by side. Cole is trying to get away and goes up to the top of the cage. Mauro reminds us if Cole’s feet touch the ground it forfeits the match for his team. Super german suplex through one of the tables by a member of the Authors of Pain by Wolfe! Cole is snaking across the top of the cage. Dain levels O’Reilly with a clothesline. Dain with a jumping dropkick to O’Reilly against a trash can.

Cole is still up top when Strong climbs up with him. They are both standing at the top of the cage in the corner. Strong with a superplex on Cole from the top of the cage crashing down to everyone below! Cole gets a shoulder up when Strong covers him. O’Reilly has a sleeper on Akam. Fish finishes it off with a high knee. Young and Wolfe double team O’Reilly with a neckbreaker into a back suplex. Cole uses a kendo stick on Young. Young grabs a steel chair. He’s trying to get to his feet. Cole is backed up in the corner. Cole with a superkick on Young using the steel chair. Cole gets the pinfall.

Winners: The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish)

After the match, a very tired Cole, O’Reilly and Fish take in the victory.

