

WWE No Mercy Results

September 24, 2017

Los Angles, California

Commentary: Michael Cole, Booker T and Corey Graves

Results by: Mike Tedesco of Wrestleview.com

* Elias defeated Apollo Crews on the Kickoff Show.

“Then. Now. Forever.” The WWE video leads us into the show.

A video hypes up the big matches that will take place on No Mercy tonight, including Braun Strowman taking on Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship, as well as John Cena taking on Roman Reigns.

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

The Miz (c) w/ The Miztourage vs. Jason Jordan

Loud boos for Jason Jordan when he made his entrance. The bell rings, and they circle the ring before locking up. Jordan hooks a side headlock, but Miz whips him off. Jordan shoulder blocks him down for a one count. Jordan reapplies the side headlock, and Miz whips him off again before going for a hip toss, but Jordan blocks it and takes him down for a one count. Miz rolls to the apron and goes for a roll-up, but Jordan powers him up for a delayed vertical suplex for a two count. Miz kicks him back and connects with a straight right hand. Miz whips him to the corner, but Jordan slingshots over him and catches him with a northern lights suplex for a two count. Miz rolls out of the ring to recover, but Jordan follows him out and attacks before putting him in the ring. The Miztourage distracts Jordan, and Miz hits him with a baseball slide. Miz drives him into the barricade and the LED apron. Miz gets him in the ring and picks up a two count. Miz digs his knee into the spine before applying a neck vice. A “Let’s go Miz” chant fires up. Jordan starts to fight up, so Miz gives him a big DDT for a near fall. A “Who’s your daddy” chant picks up. Jordan punches him down, but Miz pulls him out of the ring by the tights. Jordan reverses a whip into the barricade. Jordan gets him in the ring and goes to the top rope for a diving clothesline for a near fall. Jordan punches him around the ring and goes for a whip, but Miz reverses it and turns him inside out with a knee to the midsection. Miz starts doing the “It Kicks,” but Jordan blocks the big roundhouse and connects with a belly-to-belly overhead suplex. The crowd loudly booed Jordan when he made the counter. Miz gets to his feet, but Jordan connects with two clotheslines and a swinging back suplex for a near fall. Miz tries for a Skull Crushing Finale, but Jordan counters into a roll-up for a two count. Jordan connects with two northern lights suplexes for a near fall.

The Miztourage pulls Miz out of the ring. Jordan hits Bo Dallas with a baseball slide and gives him a belly-to-belly overhead suplex into Miz and Curtis Axel! Jordan gets Miz in the ring and applies the crossface, but Miz grabs the bottom rope after a few moments. Miz sidesteps a running shoulder in the corner. Miz pulls himself up in the corner and goes for his patented corner clothesline, but Jordan counters into an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Jordan shoulders him in the corner. Dallas goes to the top rope for a distraction, but Jordan pulls him off. The referee yells at Dallas and is distracted while Jordan rolls Miz up. Axel hits Jordan with a cheap shot, and Miz connects with a Skull Crushing Finale for the win.

Winner and still WWE Intercontinental Champion: The Miz

Renee Young asks Jason Jordan about his loss. Jordan says he couldn’t overcome the odds, but he still doesn’t respect The Miz and wants a rematch. The crowd is loudly booing him. When Kurt Angle comes out, the crowd lovingly chants, “You suck.” When Miz is out, he just sucks.

The crowd really hated Jason Jordan tonight. I’m not surprised whatsoever. This storyline of being Angle’s son is death. #WWENoMercy — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 25, 2017

That promo after the match isn’t going to do him any favors either. Truly bad. Still, very good match. #WWENoMercy — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 25, 2017

Video Package: Finn Bálor vs. Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Bálor

Bray Wyatt attacks Finn Bálor from behind while he was still making his entrance in the ring. Wyatt throws him out of the ring and drives him into the barricade ribs first. Wyatt then slams his face onto the commentary table and hits a one-armed slam on the table. Wyatt gets in the ring and poses while referees run down to check on Bálor. Bálor is being helped to the back. Wyatt grabs a microphone and tells the crowd to look what he just did to their hero. Wyatt calls him a coward and tells him to run away. Wyatt says he’s no man at all; he’s a god. As for Bálor, he’s not a man. He’s a coward. Bálor gets angry and takes his jacket off. Bálor then walks down to the ring clutching his ribs.

Bálor attacks, and the referee calls for the bell. The match is officially underway. Wyatt goes for a Sister Abigail, but Bálor pushes him out of the ring and baseball slides him. Bálor then hits a running dropkick into the barricade. Bálor gets him into the ring and goes to the top rope, but Wyatt crotches him up there. Wyatt punches and head-butts him on the top rope and connects with a superplex. Bálor grabs his ribs in pain again. Wyatt picks up a two count. Bálor hits the ropes, but Wyatt head-butts him in the ribs. Bálor rolls to the apron, so Wyatt follows and kicks him. Wyatt then knees him in the face. They start fighting on the apron, but Wyatt quickly drops him with a DDT off the apron. Wyatt puts him back in the ring and applies a neck vice. Bálor fights up and gets out with a jawbreaker. Bálor boots him back and hits a pair of running forearms. Bálor then hits a low dropkick and clutches his ribs again. Bálor chops the chest, but he has a whip reversed. Bálor slingshots over him, but Wyatt quickly kicks him in the ribs and throws him out of the ring. Wyatt goes to leave the ring, but Bálor traps him in the ring skirt and beats on him. Bálor then gets on the apron and hits a running kick to the face. Bálor gets him in the ring and goes to the top rope, but Wyatt pops up with a crabwalk. Bálor looks shocked. Bálor jumps over him and hits a Sling Blade. Wyatt quickly comes back with a one-armed slam and a senton splash for a near fall. Wyatt is bleeding from the mouth. Wyatt slaps Bálor in the face before sending him to the ropes. Bálor forearms him, but Wyatt slaps him again. Bálor hits an overhead kick. Bálor takes him down and hits a double stomp for a near fall. Bálor hits a running dropkick in the corner and goes to the top rope. Wyatt cuts him off and clubs the back. Wyatt goes for another superplex, but Bálor fights him off. Wyatt crashes on the mat. Bálor then hits a Coup de Grace to the back of the neck, but Wyatt kicks out. Bálor goes for the 1916, but Wyatt counters with a vicious clothesline. Wyatt hits a pair of release suplexes. Wyatt goes to the second rope and smirks, but Bálor gets up and kicks him. Bálor climbs to the second rope and punches, but Wyatt fights him off. Bálor hits a quick dropkick to the corner, waits for him to get up, and hits another dropkick to the corner. Bálor hits the Coup de Grace for the win.

Winner by Pinfall: Finn Bálor

Pretty surprised to see Balor pick up a victory over Wyatt despite being at the disadvantage. Match went too long. #WWENoMercy — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 25, 2017

I kind of hope these two are done because I find them individually to be boring. Together it can be a snoozefest. #WWENoMercy — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 25, 2017

Asuka will debut at WWE TLC on October 22.

Charly Caruso asks Cesaro and Sheamus what adjustments they’ve made to their game. Sheamus says the world has to adjust to them. Cesaro says Dean and Seth need adjustments. Sheamus says when the going gets tough and the match turns ugly, Ambrose and Rollins will fall to pieces because they’re facing a real team. They don’t just set the bar – they are The Bar!

WWE RAW Tag Team Championships

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose (c’s) vs. Sheamus and Cesaro

Sheamus knocks Seth Rollins off the apron. Dean Ambrose starts off against him and takes him down, so Sheamus gets out of the ring. Sheamus grabs Rollins and drives him into the barricade. Ambrose quickly tackles him and quickly charges Cesaro. Sheamus attacks Ambrose and puts him in the ring before tagging in Cesaro. Cesaro sends him out of the ring and drives him into the barricade. Cesaro then hits a nasty Cesaro Swing into the steel steps. Cesaro puts him in the ring for a near fall. Sheamus tags in and distracts the referee so Cesaro can attack Ambrose. Cesaro tags back in and attacks Ambrose’s shoulder. The referee backs Cesaro up and checks on Ambrose to see if he can continue. Ambrose says he’s fine. Cesaro big boots him for a near fall. Cesaro applies an arm bar, but Ambrose fights up. Sheamus tags in, and they hit a double-team clothesline on Ambrose. Sheamus boots him in the chest and stomps him. Sheamus wrenches the arm and connects with an arm breaker for a near fall. Sheamus quickly applies a hammerlock. Ambrose fights up and has Sheamus on his back. Sheamus quickly knees him and tags in Cesaro. Cesaro head-butts him down for a two count. Cesaro then goes back to the arm bar. Ambrose fights up, so Cesaro goes for a Neutralizer. Ambrose counters into a catapult into the corner.

Rolling tags in and hits a springboard clothesline before knocking Sheamus off the apron. Rollins hits Cesaro with a blockbuster and wipes Sheamus out with a dive to the outside. Rollins gets in the ring and superkicks Cesaro for a near fall. Cesaro quickly elbows him, and they bump heads. Cesaro is bleeding profusely from the mouth. Sheamus tags in and hits a trio of Irish Curse Backbreakers for a near fall. Cesaro may have lost a tooth. Cesaro lose maybe three of his front teeth on that catapult into the turnbuckle post. Wow. Cesaro tags in and attacks Rollins. Sheamus and Cesaro uppercut Rollins for a near fall. The referee kicks Cesaro out of the ring. The mat is stained with Cesaro’s blood in spots. Rollins fights back on Sheamus. Sheamus goes for a powerslam, but Rollins slides off and sidesteps a shoulder. Sheamus hits the ring post shoulder-first. Cesaro tags in, but Rollins gets the better of him.

Ambrose and Sheamus tag in, and Ambrose takes him down with a pair of running forearms. Ambrose stomps him down and elbows Cesaro off the apron. Ambrose ducks a clothesline and clotheslines him out of the ring. Ambrose then hits Sheamus with a suicide dive. Ambrose puts Sheamus in the ring and goes to the top rope. Sheamus cuts him off and goes for White Noise off the second rope, but Ambrose elbows him in the face. Ambrose then hits a flying elbow, but Cesaro breaks it up. Cesaro then knocks Rollins off the apron. Sheamus and Cesaro go for a double-team Irish Cross, but Rollins pulls him off. They kick Rollins out of the ring, and Cesaro applies a Sharpshooter before transitioning into a crossface, but Ambrose gets to the bottom rope. They hit Ambrose with a double-team Irish Cross. Rollins tries to break it up, but Cesaro uppercut him. Ambrose still kicks out. Cesaro tags in, and Ambrose comes back with his Lunatic Lariat. Sheamus tags in and knees him in the face. They go for a double-team White Noise. Rollins tries for a top rope hurricanrana like what happened at SummerSlam, but Cesaro stops it. Sheamus hits Ambrose with White Noise, and Cesaro powerbombs Rollins off the top rope onto Ambrose, but Ambrose somehow kicks out! Sheamus goes for a Brogue Kick while Cesaro makes Rollins watch, but Ambrose just drops. Ambrose tries for a Possum Pin, but Sheamus kicks out. Ambrose ducks a Brogue Kick, and Sheamus accidentally hits Cesaro! Rollins knees Sheamus in the face, and Ambrose hits Dirty Deeds for the win.

Winners and still RAW Tag Team Champions: Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose

This match was great until Ambrose kicked out of that top rope powerbomb spot. Totally took me out of the match. #WWENoMercy — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 25, 2017

I can suspend my disbelief to a point, but that’s ridiculous. A man is powerbombed off the top rope onto another guy for a near fall. 😒 — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 25, 2017

They worked hard, and Cesaro definitely took a pounding. His mouth looks terrible right now. Missing quite a few teeth. #WWENoMercy — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 25, 2017

Video Package: RAW Women’s Championship Fatal 5-Way

WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Fatal 5-Way Match

Bayley vs. Emma vs. Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss (c)

The bell rings, and a big brawl breaks out. Jax splashes Bliss, and they knock Jax out of the ring. Emma, Bayley, and Banks go for a test of strength, but they knock Emma out quickly. Banks and Bayley start fighting until Banks kicks her down. Jax pulls Banks out of the ring and sends her into the barricade. Bayley attacks Jax, but Jax quickly attacks the recently healed shoulder. Jax avalanches her down. Emma gets in the ring and jumps on Jax’s back, but she pulls her off. Emma elbows her off and hits the ropes, but Jax slams her down. Jax goes for a cover, but Bliss clubs her. They yell at each other. Bliss goes for a DDT, but Jax holds her up and slams her. Jax throws her across the ring and avalanches her before giving Emma an avalanche. Bliss fights back at Jax and slaps her, but Jax picks her up. She uses Bliss to hit Banks on the top rope. Jax then hits Bliss and Banks with a double Samoan Drop, but Bayley breaks it up. Bayley counters a suplex and applies a guillotine on Jax. Jax lifts her and puts her on the apron. All four women team up to knock Jax out of the ring. Emma and Bliss then send Banks into Bayley to knock her out of the ring. Emma hits Banks with a suplex, and Bliss covers. Emma breaks it up and they argue. Emma slaps her and takes her down for a two count. Emma punches Banks down and attacks Jax on the apron. Jax head-butts her back and goes for a suplex out of the ring, but Emma stops it and kicks her. Emma goes for a sunset flip powerbomb onto the floor, but Jax holds on. Bayley tries to help to no avail. Jax is then kicked by Banks, and they powerbomb her on the floor! Jax hits the floor at a bad angle!

Bliss and Emma fight in the ring. Bayley comes in suplexes Bliss into the corner. Emma then knocks Bayley into Bliss in the corner and hits a low running cross-body in the corner. Banks gets in the ring and hits Emma with a bulldog followed by a shining wizard, but Bliss breaks it up. Banks applies the Bank Statement to Bliss, but Bayley breaks it up. Bayley hits Bliss with Bayley-To-Belly, but Banks breaks it up. Jax gets in the ring and attacks Bayley before dropping a leg on Banks, but Emma breaks it up. Jax goes for a running shoulder on Bliss, but she sidesteps it and Jax hits the ring post with a thud. Bliss gets Banks out of the ring and hits Bayley with a DDT for the win.

Winner and still RAW Women’s Champion: Alexa Bliss

Renee Young interviews Alexa Bliss. She says there’s a lot of stars in Hollywood, but she’s a goddess.

Why did Bayley return just to take the pin in this match? The hideous booking of Bayley continues. #WWENoMercy — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 25, 2017

The star of this match was Nia Jax who really took some nasty bumps and showed good fire. #WWENoMercy — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 25, 2017

A WWE No Mercy flashback is shown from 2005 when Batista defeated Eddie Guerrero to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. This was about a month before Guerrero unfortunately passed away.

Video Package: John Cena vs. Roman Reigns

John Cena vs. Roman Reigns

Massive boos for Roman Reigns when he made his entrance. Crowd is about 75/25 cheering Cena. They circle the ring and lock up. Reigns hooks a side headlock, but Cena whips him off. Reigns shoulder blocks him down, and Cena gets up smiling. The crowd chants for them both to go away, so Cena pretends like he’s going to leave the ring. Cena starts walking up the ramp, so Reigns attacks him from behind and punches him back to ringside. Reigns gets him in the ring and punches him down a few times. Cena tries to fight back, but Reigns hits a back suplex bomb for a two count. A loud “Roman sucks” chant picks up. Reigns stomps away at Cena in the corner. Reigns throws Cena out of the ring and taunts the crowd. Reigns follows him out of the ring and grabs him, but Cena reverses a whip into the steel steps. Cena gets him to his feet, but Reigns reverses a whip into the other set of steel steps. Cena pulls himself up, and Reigns hits him with a Drive By Dropkick. Reigns puts him in the ring for a two count. Reigns keeps punching Cena down. Cena tries to fight back, but Reigns takes him down and applies a chin lock. Cena fights up, but Reigns takes him down. Reigns kicks him down after Cena tries for a brief comeback and goes for a Superman Punch, but Cena counters into an STF. Reigns tries to get to the bottom rope, but Cena pulls him out to the center of the ring. Reigns fights out and hits a one-armed powerbomb for a near fall. They trade punches, but Cena counters a Superman Punch into an Attitude Adjustment for a near fall. Cena comes off the top rope for his diving leg drop to the neck, but Reigns counters into a powerbomb. Reigns then goes to the corner and hits a Superman Punch for a near fall. Reigns sets up for a Spear, but Cena sidesteps him. Reigns hits the ring post shoulder-first. Cena pulls him to the top rope and goes for a Super AA. Cena connects with it, but Reigns kicks out! Cena cannot believe he kicked out of that move.

Cena takes a few moments to recover before going outside the ring and taking the tops off the two commentary tables at ringside. Cena pulls Reigns over to the table and goes for an AA off the one table through the other, but Reigns slides off and spears him off the table and through the other! They take a few moments to recover before Reigns rolls him into the ring for a near fall.

Refresh for the latest results.

Quick Match Results

* The Miz def. Jason Jordan to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship

* Finn Bálor def. Bray Wyatt

* Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose def. Sheamus and Cesaro to retain the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships

Still to come

WWE Universal Championship

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Braun Strowman

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Neville (c) vs. Enzo Amore

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of WWE No Mercy tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT) along with live thoughts on Twitter via @wrestleview.

Wrestleview Live will also return on YouTube following the PPV tonight.