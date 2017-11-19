

WWE Survivor Series Results

November 19, 2017

Houston, Texas

Results by: Mike Tedesco of Wrestleview.com

On the Survivor Series Kickoff Show, Elias defeated Matt Hardy, Enzo Amore retained his WWE Cruiserweight Championship against Kalisto, and Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defeated Breezango.

“Then. Now. Forever.” The WWE video leads us into the show.

A video kicks off the show that showcases the big matches taking place tonight. It’s RAW vs. Smackdown all around including one of the big main events as WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar faces WWE Champion AJ Styles. We’ll also see the return of John Cena, who is representing Team Smackdown.

We’re kicking the show off with The Shield versus The New Day! The New Day makes their entrance representing Smackdown Live, and they’re getting a mixed reception. Xavier Woods says it’s The Shield against your boys, The New Day. The Shield got big cheers. Woods says this would be great material for all fan fiction fans out there, but they’re going to show that they’re the most dominant and entertaining faction to ever enter WWE. Kofi Kingston mentions that RAW General Manager Kurt Angle put Smackdown under siege last week and attacked The New Day. It only took them three weeks to steal their idea and not do it as well as they did. The one thing that was proven beyond a shadow of a doubt is The Shield has a big set of gigantic, dangling… guts. It’s the PG Era. The New Day will go “Bob Barker” on their asses. Big E says it’s only a matter of time before The Shield implodes. The Shield is about brotherhood, but there is no greater brotherhood than The New Day because New Day rocks!

Video Package: The Shield vs. The New Day

The New Day vs. The Shield

The bell rings, and it’ll be Kofi Kingston starting against Dean Ambrose. They circle the ring, and Kingston applies a waistlock. Ambrose switches, but Kingston quickly gets him with a side headlock before going to an arm bar. Ambrose wrenches the arm, but Kingston twists out and kips up. Ambrose immediately slaps him in the face to take him down. Kingston smiles and tags in Xavier Woods. Seth Rollins tags in as well. They lock up, and Rollins applies a quick hammerlock. Woods counters out and applies a side headlock before wrenching the arm. Rollins quickly strikes him down. Big E is tagged in, so Rollins tags in Roman Reigns. Big reaction for Reigns coming in with a very mixed feeling. They slowly circle the ring, and the crowd chants, “You still suck” at Reigns. Big E applies a waistlock, but Reigns catches him with a standing switch. Big E uses his power to break Reigns’ grip. Reigns applies a side headlock, but he’s whipped off. Reigns shoulder blocks him, but Big E stays up and shoulder blocks him down. Big E taunts him and hits the ropes, but Reigns leapfrogs him and shoulder blocks him down. Big E quickly kips up, but Reigns takes him down with a Samoan Drop for a two count. Woods is tagged in and everyone starts coming in. The Shield clotheslines them down before clotheslining Big E out of the ring. Rollins attacks Woods and stomps him down. The Shield tags in and out doing The New Day’s Unicorn Stampede. Reigns floors Woods with a clothesline and holds him up for Rollins to hit a flying punch. Ambrose tags in and hits a low clothesline before Rollins drops a knee. Ambrose picks up a two count. Woods flips through a back suplex and tags in Kingston. Kingston hits a springboard clothesline and knocks The Shield off the apron. Kingston hits a flurry of clotheslines and dropkicks on Ambrose. Kingston then hits a Boom Drop and gets the crowd going. Ambrose ducks Trouble in Paradise, but Kingston is able to boot him back. Kingston comes off the second rope, and Ambrose goes for Dirty Deeds. Kingston powers him to the corner and stomps him down. The New Day then starts up the Unicorn Stampede. Ambrose pulls himself up, and Kingston’s low dropkick sends him crotch-first into the ring post. Woods quickly tags in and gets the better of Ambrose. They start up the Unicorn Stampede again. Big E then whips Woods into Ambrose with a low dropkick that connects this time. Rollins rips Woods off the apron, and Reigns pulls Kingston off the apron as well. Ambrose hits Woods with a suicide dive. Big E is down in the ring. Big E then pops up and spears Ambrose off the apron to the floor! Big E gets Ambrose in the ring for a near fall.

Big E rips the Shield/RAW shirt off Ambrose and throws it out. Ambrose fights back with some chops, but Big E shoves him into the ropes and hits a back elbow for a two count. Woods is tagged in and applies a chin lock. Ambrose fights up and tries to make a tag, but Woods stops him with a head-butt. Woods puts him on the top rope and attempts a superplex, but Ambrose blocks it and hits him with a front superplex. Big E quickly tags in and tries for a superplex on Ambrose now. Big E punches him in the ribs and tries for a belly-to-belly superplex, but Ambrose fights him off. Ambrose then drops Big E with a missile dropkick. Kingston runs in and knocks Reigns off the apron. Rollins is tagged in, and he hits Kingston with a springboard clothesline, a boot, and a blockbuster. Rollins follows up with a Sling Blade for a near fall. Kingston quickly knocks him away and tags in Woods. Rollins quickly boots him and hits a Turnbuckle Powerbomb. Reigns, who blind tagged in, follows up with a big clothesline for a near fall. Reigns is stunned he kicked out. Reigns sets up for a Superman Punch. Woods avoids it and counters with a roll-up for a near fall. Reigns goes for a Samoan Drop, but Woods battles out and slides through the legs. Reigns then manages to come back with a Superman Punch. Reigns sets up in the corner, but Woods kicks him in the face to counter the Spear. Ambrose tags in. Reigns hits Woods with a Superman Punch. Big E tags in and hits some belly-to-bellies. Rollins saves Ambrose from the Midnight Hour. Rollins kicks away at everyone. Ambrose hits Dirty Deeds on Kingston, and Rollins covers, but the pin is broken up. Woods tags in and picks Rollins up, but Rollins superkicks him down. Both men are down.

Reigns and Ambrose send Kingston and Big E into the barricade to take them out. Rollins tags Reigns in, and Ambrose is immediately tagged in. They go for a Triple Powerbomb on Woods, but Big E pulls Reigns out of the ring and sends him into the steps. Trouble in Paradise on Rollins, and Woods hits his signature kick on Ambrose. Woods goes outside and tees off on Reigns with a number of punches. Kingston then runs up and kicks Reigns in the face. Woods head-butts Ambrose and tags Big E in. Big E hits snake eyes on Ambrose while Kingston and Woods kick him in the face simultaneously. Woods gets Big E up for an electric chair. Kingston leapfrogs him to splash Ambrose. Woods then splashes Big E onto Ambrose. Big E quickly attacks Rollins trying to run in. Big E then scoops up both Ambrose and Rollins! Woods and Kingston help finish a double Midnight Hour! Reigns spears Big E onto Kingston to break up the pin! Wow! A brawl breaks out between the two teams, and the match is out of control now. Ambrose hits Big E with Dirty Deeds on the floor. In the ring, Kingston hits Reigns with a pendulum kick. Kingston leaps over Reigns, but Reigns kills him with a Spear! Rollins tags in, and he tags in Ambrose. Reigns gets on the second rope, and they put Kingston on his shoulder. They hit a Triple Powerbomb off the second rope! Ambrose covers Kingston for the win!

Winners by Pinfall: The Shield

RAW is up 1-0 on the night. The New Day is laying broken at ringside while The Shield celebrates in the ring.

Great match between The Shield and The New Day. They got time to work and it wound up being very good. Crowd being really into it helped it that much more. Fun way to kick of #SurvivorSeries. — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) November 20, 2017

Stephanie McMahon is backstage giving a pep talk to the women of Team RAW. She wants Asuka to break every bone in Becky Lynch’s body. She wants Sasha Banks to be “The Boss.” As for Bayley, the time for hugging is over. She doesn’t care if it’s Natalya or Tamina, she wants her to give it everything she has. As for Nia Jax, she wants her throwing people around into the third row. As for Team Captain Alicia Fox, she had her doubts, but after seeing what she did last Tuesday, she has no more doubts. McMahon says Smackdown started the fight, but they’ll end it. The women get pumped up and walk off.

Women’s Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team Smackdown Live (Becky Lynch, Carmella, Natalya, Tamina w/ Lana, and Naomi) vs. Team RAW (Alicia Fox, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, and Asuka)

Footage is shown of the women of Team RAW beating up the women of Team Smackdown last Tuesday on Smackdown Live.

Alicia Fox starts off against Becky Lynch. Both are team captains. Fox slaps away at her. Lynch boots her back and hits a diving clothesline. Lynch hits a forearm and a dropkick. Lynch kicks her in the midsection and whips her into the corner. Fox drops her on the apron, but Lynch quickly snaps her off the top rope. Lynch hits a leg drop for a near fall. Lynch goes for a Dis-Arm-Her, but Fox immediately gets to the ropes. Bayley tags herself in while Lynch hits the Bexploder on Fox. Bayley rolls her up to eliminate Lynch!

Becky Lynch has been eliminated.

It’s 5-4 in favor of Team RAW. Lynch cannot believe it. Natalya steps in for Lynch. Natalya attacks Bayley and hits a snap suplex. Natalya forearms her into the corner and stomps away at her. Natalya taunts the crowd before hitting another snap suplex for a two count. Natalya knees away at her before Tamina tags in. Tamina sends her into the corner, but Bayley sidesteps an avalanche. Bayley applies a front facelock, and Asuka tags in. Asuka viciously kicks and strikes away at Tamina. Fox tags back in and kicks away at Tamina. Bayley tags in, but Tamina quickly clubs her away before attacking her in the corner. Natalya tags in, and she unloads some strikes on Bayley. Bayley sidesteps an avalanche and fights out of the Team Smackdown corner. Carmella quickly tags in, and she double stomps Bayley with Natalya. Tamina tags back in, and Bayley fights her away. Carmella superkicks her down. Tamina goes to the top rope for a Superfly Splash for the elimination.

Bayley has been eliminated.

It’s now even between the two teams 4-4. Sasha Banks looks devastated. Nia Jax steps in for Bayley. It’s family vs. family as Jax and Tamina are cousins. Jax knocks Naomi off the apron, so Tamina knocks Asuka down. They lock up, but to no avail. Jax head-butts her, so Tamina head-butts her back. They trade head-butts a third time, and they’re both staggered. Jax powers her to the corner and hits some shoulder thrusts. Jax gets the crowd going before avalanching Tamina. Jax then hits a bowling ball senton on Tamina for a near fall. Jax got a great reaction for that. Tamina punches her back and goes for a Samoan Drop, but she can’t get JAx up. Jax goes for a Samoan Drop, but Lana distracts her. Jax knocks her off the apron. Tamina superkicks Jax twice, and she falls out of the ring. Jax never leaves her feet. Naomi then hits Jax with a plancha. Tamina goes outside, ducks a clothesline from Jax, and superkicks her down. Tamina climbs the steps and hits a diving cross-body block to the floor. Tamina gets in the ring, and the referee counts Jax out.

Nia Jax has been eliminated.

It’s 4-3 in favor of Team Smackdown. Fox yells at Jax, so Naomi rolls her up for a near fall. Naomi gets her on the top rope and hits a step-up enzuigiri. Naomi tries for a split-legged moonsault, but Fox moves. Fox sends her into the ropes, but Naomi counters. Noami goes for her submission, but the referee counts her shoulders down first in a botch.

Alicia Fox has been eliminated.

Banks runs in and applies the Bank Statement on Naomi for a submission elimination.

Naomi has been eliminated.

Carmella runs in and hits a snap suplex on Banks for a two count. Asuka tags in and stomps Carmella down. Asuka kicks away at her and hits a running hip attack for a near fall. Asuka goes for a slam, but Carmella counters into a sit-out slam. Carmella sends her into the corner and stomps away at her. Carmella hits a Bronco Buster and does a moonwalk. She then hits Banks. Carmella slaps Asuka, but Asuka just smiles back. The crowd is buzzing now. Carmella slaps her again. Asuka pushes her and kicks her in the head. Asuka kicks her in the face for the elimination.

Carmella has been eliminated.

Natalya comes in, and Banks and Asuka hits a double-team suplex for a near fall. They trade nasty slaps. Banks kicks Natalya, but Natalya comes back with a Discus Clothesline. Banks hits a pair of clothesline and dropkicks her. Banks hits double knees in the corner and lays her across the ropes for double knees to the midsection. Banks applies the Bank Statement, but Tamina breaks it up. Natalya then rolls Banks up for a near fall. Natalya slams Banks off the turnbuckles and applies the Sharpshooter. Tamina knocks Asuka off the apron, and Banks taps out.

Sasha Banks has been eliminated.

It’s 2-1 against Asuka. Natalya attacks Asuka while she gets in the ring. Natalya takes her out before tagging in Tamina. Tamina slams Asuka down before going to the top rope. Asuka avoids a Superfly Splash. Asuka charges and takes her down for an arm bar! Tamina taps out!

Tamina has been eliminated.

Natalya quickly attacks Asuka and goes for a Sharpshooter. Asuka counters into a knee bar, but Natalya fights out. Asuka kicks her in the head, avoids a Discus Clothesline, and hits a spin kick. Asuka hits a sit-out double chicken-wing before applying an Asuka Lock for the win!

Winners: Team RAW (Asuka is the sole survivor)

RAW is now up 2-0 on the main show. Asuka celebrates her big win in the ring.

Asuka is looking better and better week by week since her lackluster debut last month against Emma. They're making her seem dominant and unbeatable. Great performance from her. As for the rest of the match, not bad. A botch on the Fox elimination, but nothing big. #SurvivorSeries — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) November 20, 2017

Stephanie McMahon is with Daniel Bryan, rubbing in his face that they’re going to run the gauntlet. Bryan reminds her that he has John Cena on Team Smackdown. She asks how he got John Cena. Is it because they’re nearly brothers-in-law? That’s nepotism. Bryan points out that her husband is on the team. She says The Game is on the team, not her husband. Bryan asks if that’s the same Game he beat to main event WrestleMania. She runs down the list of people on her team and how they attacked her brother, Shane McMahon, on Smackdown this past week. Shane cannot be 100% after that. When Shane is out, Bryan will have full autonomy on Smackdown. She walks off.

Champion vs. Champion

WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz w/ The Miztourage

Maryse is at ringside, and The Miz gives the expecting mother a kiss. Highlights are shown of the social media

The Miz starts off by punching Corbin back. The Miz quickly rolls out of the ring to talk strategy. Miz gets on the apron and punches him back. Miz punches away at him, but Corbin throws him to the corner and punches him. Corbin kicks him in the ribs and slides out of the ring. The Miztourage distracts him, so Miz hits a baseball slide. Corbin quickly makes a comeback, slamming his face off the commentary table, and throwing him into the barricade in front of Maryse. Maryse talks trash to Corbin, so Miz makes the attack and drives him into the barricade. Corbin makes a comeback and slams him into the barricade. Corbin gets him in the ring and punches him in the corner. Dueling chants for both men pick up. Corbin knees him and sends him into the ropes. Miz quickly boots him in the knee and pulls the top rope down to get him out of the ring. Corbin avoids a baseball slide and punches him down. Corbin scares Curtis Axel, who is wearing a red neck collar, back. Bo Dallas clips Corbin’s knee while he reenters the ring. Axel was distracting the referee. Miz hits a running boot and a leg DDT on Corbin. Miz works over the leg and tries to hyperextend the knee. Miz goes for a Figure Four, but Corbin powers him back. Miz flips through a back suplex, chop blocks the knee, and applies the Figure Four Leglock. Corbin gets to the bottom rope. Miz argues with the referee and charges into a Deep Six for a near fall. They both take their time before getting up. Miz counters a chokeslam into a roll-up for a two count. Corbin gets him in the corner and slides out of the ring to punch Axel down. Corbin gets Bo Dallas in the ring and hits him with the End of Days. Miz rolls him up for a near fall. Miz flips through the End of Days and hits a kneeling DDT for another near fall. Miz slowly gets to his feet and starts the Daniel Bryan YES Kicks. Corey Graves calls them the IT Kicks. Corbin avoids the roundhouse kick, so Miz puts him in the corner for the Bryan running dropkicks. Corbin pops out while Miz tries a third one and hits the End of Days for the win.

Winner by Pinfall: Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin just put Smackdown Live on the board. It’s 2-1. Renee Young interviews Corbin in the ring. Corbin says his hand went up, and Miz’ mouth went shut. Corbin says he also shut the crowd up too.

Weird dynamic in this match with both guys being heels. Even though Maryse was at ringside for The Miz, they booked Corbin like he was a face, overcoming the odds of The Miztourage to beat The Miz. Not a great match. #SurvivorSeries — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) November 20, 2017

They show a Kay Jewelers advertisement where a fan proposed to his girlfriend in the ring before a taping.

Charly Caruso is backstage with Paul Heyman. Heyman says the most phenomenal performer in WWE history is in for a fight with an unrepentant competitor who will rip him limb from limb. AJ Styles will regret defeating Jinder Mahal for having to face Brock Lesnar.

Champion vs. Champion

WWE RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus vs. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos

The Usos says they’re going to be pole vaulters over The Bar. Welcome to the Uso Penitentiary!

Sheamus will start against Jey Uso. They lock up, and Sheamus powers him to the corner. Sheamus takes him down with a headlock takeover. Jey fights up and whips him off, but Sheamus shoulder blocks him down. Jey makes a come back with a punch and some elbows. Jey punches him back, and Jimmy Uso tags in. Cesaro tags in, and he attacks Jimmy. Jey tags in, and he punches Cesaro in the ribs. The Usos trade tags to attack Cesaro. Jey chops the chest, but Cesaro fights out and uppercuts him. Sheamus tags in, and they hit a double-team clothesline. Sheamus applies a side headlock. Jimmy blind tags in and kicks Sheamus in the back of the head. Jey goes for a plancha, but Sheamus uppercuts him. Jimmy follows up with a suicide dive on Cesaro. Sheamus then gets Jimmy on his shoulders and hits a rolling senton on the floor! Sheamus gets him in the ring and goes to the top rope for a diving clothesline to pick up a near fall. Cesaro tags in and kicks Jimmy in the ribs. Cesaro applies a modified chin lock, but Jimmy fights up. Sheamus tags in, and they whip Jimmy hard into the corner before hitting a double-team kick. Sheamus drops a knee and applies a chin lock. Jimmy fights up, but Sheamus attacks before giving him an Irish Curse Backbreaker. Sheamus applies another chin lock. Cesaro tags in and knocks Jey off the apron to stop the tag. Sheamus then leapfrogs Jimmy into an uppercut from Cesaro for a near fall. Sheamus starts the 10 Beats of the Bodhrán, but stops when the crowd started counting. Jimmy quickly elbows him and goes to the top rope for a corkscrew senton.

Jey and Cesaro are tagged in. Jey hits a pair of clotheslines and an uppercut before dropping him with a Samoan Drop. Jey rips his shirt off and goes for a running hip attack, but Cesaro moves. Cesaro quickly uppercuts him and sends him to the corner, but Jey puts the brakes on. Jey gives him a back body drop into the corner before hitting a running hip attack for a near fall! Sheamus runs in, but the referee keeps him back. The Usos hit a double-team kick, but Jey stays in it. Sheamus grabs the ankle of Jey, and Cesaro takes him down for a Cesaro Swing. Cesaro then transitions to the Sharpshooter. Sheamus runs in to Brogue Kick Jimmy down. Cesaro pulls Jey into the center of the ring and cinches it in. Jey somehow gets to the bottom rope. Sheamus gets a cheap shot in before Cesaro turns Jey inside out with a clothesline for a near fall. They go for a double-team White Noise, but Jey gets out of it. Jey knocks Cesaro off the top rope and avoids Sheamus’ diving shoulder. Jey dives, but Sheamus gets him in position for White Noise. Cesaro springboards off the middle rope to help slam, but Jimmy breaks up the pin. They get Jimmy out of the ring. Cesaro gets Jey up for a powerbomb. Sheamus goes to the top rope. Jey hits Sheamus with a super Samoan Drop while Cesaro powerbombs Jey. Jey picks up a near fall. Jey catches him with an enzuigiri and tags in Jimmy. Cesaro sacrifices himself to help Sheamus avoid a double superkick. A superkick party kicks off on Sheamus. Jimmy tags in while Jey hits Cesaro with a diving plancha. Jimmy hits a splash off the top for the win.

Winners by Pinfall: The Usos

It’s even with RAW and Smackdown Live tied at 2-2.

Great match between The Usos and The Bar. The crowd was a little subdued during it (it is a long show), but it didn't hurt the overall presentation. They came alive for the finish. #SurvivorSeries — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) November 20, 2017

Charly Caruso is backstage with Jason Jordan, who gets loudly booed. Jordan says he’s so upset he can’t fight alongside his father. If anything happens, he’s 100% healed and ready to go for his teammates. Charly asks if that includes Triple H. Jordan hopes Triple H gets eliminated before Team RAW gets eliminated.

I know they're going heel with Jason Jordan eventually, but heel or not, his acting skills are atrocious. #SurvivorSeries — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) November 20, 2017

Footage is shown of Charlotte Flair defeating Natalya to win the Smackdown Women’s Championship this past Tuesday. Her father, “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair, embraced her on the stage in a great moment.

Champion vs. Champion

WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss

They circle the ring before locking up. Flair sends her into the ropes and elbows her down. Bliss quickly gets out of the ring to play some mind games. Flair tries to attack her coming back in, but Bliss avoids it. Bliss finally gets in the ring, and they lock up. Flair powers her into the ropes before the referee backs her up. Flair powers her to the corner again, but Bliss pushes her off and boots her. Bliss shoves her and slaps. Flair slaps her back and forearms her down on the apron. They fight on the apron before Bliss pulls her by the arm off the apron to the floor. Bliss gets her in the ring for a near fall. Bliss hits a baseball slide to knock Flair out of the ring. Bliss then dropkicks her into the ring steps. Flair’s arm is injured. Bliss gets her in the ring and picks up a near fall. Bliss applies a modified arm bar and drives her elbow into Flair’s ribs. Flair eventually fights up and goes for a slam, but Bliss counters and slams her down by the hair for a two count. Bliss kicks away at the arm and slams her into the turnbuckle. Bliss yells that Charlotte isn’t the queen before stomping her. Flair elbows her back and rolls her up, but Bliss kicks out, sending Flair into the turnbuckle face-first. Bliss drags her to the center of the ring and kicks her before going to the second rope. Bliss goes for a diving tornado DDT, but Flair counters and hits an exploder into the corner. Flair goes to the top rope and kicks Bliss away. Bliss quickly sweeps the feet and gets her in the tree of woe. Bliss kicks her down before going to the top rope for Twisted Bliss, but Flair rolls over. Bliss then hits her with diving knees and hits a backflip knee attack for a near fall. Flair quickly pops up and goes for a powerbomb, but Bliss counters into a hurricanrana for a near fall. Bliss hits code red for another near fall. Bliss pulls her up by the hair and goes for a DDT, but Flair gets out of it. Flair chops her back a few times, but Bliss takes her down with some wild punches. Bliss applies a guillotine choke, but Flair powers up and gets her in powerbomb position. Flair hits a sit-out powerbomb for a near fall. Dueling chants pick up. Bliss quickly punches her down to keep her back. Flair surprises her with Natural Selection, but Bliss kicks out. Flair goes to the top rope for a moonsault, but Bliss moves. Bliss picks up a near fall. Bliss pops up and forearms her before hitting her snap DDT. Bliss covers, but Flair gets her foot on the bottom rope to break the pin. Bliss bends her backward and talks trash. Flair fights up and spears her down.

Both women take some time to pull themselves up to their feet. Bliss hits a running dropkick and stomps away at her in the corner. Flair is writhing in pain in the corner. The referee checks on her. Bliss stands on her before stomping her. Bliss goes to the top rope and goes for Twisted Bliss, but Flair gets her knees up. Flair whiffs on a big boot, but Bliss goes down anyway. Flair applies the Figure Eight for the win.

Winner by Submission: Charlotte Flair

Decent match with Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. Bliss' offense, as usual, is hit or miss. I thought Charlotte was good on the sell, but it went a little too long. Less would have been more in this case. #SurvivorSeries — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) November 20, 2017

Video Package: Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles

Champion vs. Champion

WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar w/ Paul Heyman

Jinder Mahal is shown in a pre-taped promo saying he’s rooting for Team Smackdown.

JoJo starts the in-ring announcements, but Paul Heyman stops her. Heyman calls Brock Lesnar the “ultimate title holder.” The crowd is red hot for this. Both men get big reactions.

Charles Robinson is the official for this match. The bell rings, and Lesnar kicks him before powering him to the corner for some shoulder thrusts. Lesnar throws him across the ring and knees away at him. Lesnar then throws him across the ring again. Lesnar chokes him in the corner and throws him down. Styles forearms him, but Lesnar shakes it off. Lesnar knocks him down and chokes him with his boot. Styles struggles to the corner, and Lesnar stomps away at him. Lesnar grabs him by the hair and pulls him across the ring to the corner. Lesnar viciously knees away at him and hits a huge belly-to-belly overhead suplex. Lesnar takes his time before giving Styles a German Suplex. Styles is having trouble getting to his feet. Lesnar then viciously throws him out of the ring. Lesnar bounces around like this is no challenge for him whatsoever. Lesnar goes outside and throws him into the commentary table. Lesnar gets him in the ring and hits an unbelievable German Suplex that sends him across the ring. Lesnar gets him in the corner and hits a nasty running knee to the face! Lesnar laughs while Styles struggles to get up. Lesnar easily avoids some punches and toys with him. Lesnar blocks a kick and clubs him down. Styles makes a comeback with some punches, but Lesnar takes him down. Styles slides out of an F5 and avoids a running knee. Styles dropkicks him in the knee and hits a DDT. Styles kicks away at the legs of Lesnar and forearms him. Lesnar shoves him, but Styles staggers him with a kick to the head. Styles springboards off the middle rope for a moonsault, but Lesnar catches him. Styles slides off and sends him to the corner. Styles goes for a tornado DDT, but Lesnar slams him down. Styles slowly gets up and hits Lesnar with a Pelé Kick. Styles goes for a Phenomenal Forearm, but Lesnar sidesteps it and turns him inside out with a German Suplex. Lesnar gets up and goes for a punch, but the momentum sends him over the top rope. Styles hits a plancha/Phenomenal Forearm to the floor! Styles then shoves him into the ring steps. Styles jumps off the steps and hits him with another flying forearm. Styles gets him in the ring, and Lesnar rocks him with a forearm. Styles then floors him with an enzuigiri. Styles hits a springboard moonsault before going to the apron. Styles hits a springboard 450 Splash for a near fall!

Styles sets up for a Styles Clash, but Lesnar counters into an F5 attempt. Styles slides off and applies the Calf Crusher! Lesnar screams in pain, but he gets out by slamming Styles’ head off the canvas a few times. Lesnar struggles to get up, but he can’t put weight on his leg. An “AJ Styles” chant picks up. Lesnar tries for another F5, but Styles slides to the apron and knocks him back. Styles then connects with the Phenomenal Forearm for a near fall! Styles rolls to the apron and pulls his elbow pad off. Styles springboards off the top rope for another Phenomenal Forearm, but Lesnar catches him and drops him with an F5 for the win! Lesnar hobbled on his injured leg while hitting that F5.

Winner by Pinfall: Brock Lesnar

I enjoyed the match between Lesnar and Styles even if they did telegraph Lesnar's victory to tie it up for #RAW. Lesnar matches are tough right now because you know he's not losing until WrestleMania. Still, fun match and had tremendous atmosphere from the crowd. #SurvivorSeries — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) November 20, 2017

For those that crap on Lesnar for being a "part timer," watch the way he sold his knee (even with his finish) and compare it to how a full timer on this roster sells. The guy just does so much right. Watch the little things he does. On another level from the rest. #SurvivorSeries — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) November 20, 2017

Video Package: Team RAW vs. Team Smackdown Live

Men’s Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team RAW (Kurt Angle, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, and Triple H) vs. Team Smackdown Live (Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, and John Cena)

The two teams stand across the ring and stare at each other. John Cena is the only one not wearing a team shirt. Huge reaction for Cena when he came out.

It’ll be Braun Strowman starting against Shane McMahon. Strowman turns around, and McMahon attacks him from behind. Strowman simply throws him away. Randy Orton quickly tags in. Triple H is laughing at McMahon’s failings. Samoa Joe tags in and shoulder blocks Orton down. Joe backs up and lets Orton out of the corner. Orton applies a side headlock. Joe whips him off and shoulder blocks him down. Joe hits the ropes, and Orton hits him with a back elbow. Orton uppercuts him, but has a whip to the corner reversed. Orton goes for an RKO, but Joe throws him off. Joe goes for a Coquina Clutch, but Orton whips him off. Finn Balor tags in, so Shinsuke Nakamura begs to be tagged in. Houston is going wild for this match-up and chanting, “YES!” They go for a test of strength, but they quickly stop. They lock up, and Balor gets a waistlock. Balor wrenches the arm, but Nakamura flips through and wrenches the arm. A “New Japan” and “NXT” chant fires up. Balor turns it and wrenches the arm. Nakamura backs him into the ropes. Balor turns him and hits a snapmare, but Nakamura lands on his feet. Balor takes him down and goes for a stomp, but Nakamura moves. Triple H asks to be tagged in. Michael Cole talks about how Triple H is the man who brought Nakamura to WWE. Nakamura looks psyched to face him and does his “COME ON” taunt. They lock up, and Triple H powers him to the corner and gives a clean break. Triple H then has a change of heart and punches away at him. Nakamura grabs him and knees away at him. Triple H shoves him away, but Nakamura quickly kicks him down. Triple H attacks and hits a face-breaker. Nakamura falls back, and Bobby Roode tags in. Triple H shoves him, and Roode shoves him back. Roode then sets up for the “GLORIOUS” taunt, but Triple H punches him down. Roode gets to his feet and punches away at him. Roode has a whip reversed, but he takes Triple H down for a two count. Triple H comes back with a spinebuster. Triple H then mocks the “GLORIOUS” taunt and does the “SUCK IT” taunt. Triple H goes for a Pedigree, but Roode gets out and hits a spinebuster. Roode does the “GLORIOUS” taunt. Roode goes for a Glorious DDT, but Triple H counters into a Pedigree attempt. Roode shoves him off. Kurt Angle tags in, and he hits a trio of German Suplexes. Angle tries for an Angle Slam, but Roode counters into an arm drag. They then take one another out with a double clothesline. Triple H and Nakamura tag back in. Nakamura takes Triple H down with a kick and takes Angle down. Nakamura kicks him in the head and puts him on the top rope for a running knee. Nakamura sidesteps an avalanche from Joe and takes him down. Nakamura then hits Balor with a nasty kick. Triple H goes for a Pedigree on Nakamura, but he gets out and floors him with a kick. Strowman comes in and throws Nakamura to the corner. Strowman hits Nakamura with a Running Powerslam to eliminate him.

Shinsuke Nakamura has been eliminated.

Bobby Roode comes in and hits STrowman with a blockbuster, but Strowman immediately kicks out. Strowman tries for a Running Powerslam, but Roode slides off. Roode goes for another blockbuster, but Strowman avoids it. Strowman then scoops him up and hits a Running Powerslam to eliminate him.

Bobby Roode has been eliminated.

Strowman and Samoa Joe get into a shoving match, and Angle breaks it up with Triple H. Triple H and Angle then get into a shoving match. Orton then sends Angle into Triple H. Orton hits Triple H with a hanging DDT. Orton then hits Joe with a scoop powerslam. Strowman gets back in the ring and confronts Cena and Orton. They look trepidatious before attacking him. Cena goes for an AA, but he can’t get him up. Orton goes for an RKO, but Strowman shoves him off. They knock him to the outside of the ring. Cena and Orton follow him out, but he takes them both down. Cena and Orton go for a double-team suplex through the commentary table, but they can’t get him up. The entire Smackdown Live team then helps slam Strowman through the table. McMahon goes to the top rope for a Leap of Faith, but Joe slams him off the top rope. Cena tags in, and Joe attacks him and takes him down. Cena takes him down, but Joe hits his corner uranage. Balor tags in and goes to the top rope, but Joe tags himself in. Joe and Balor argue. Cena hits Joe with an Attitude Adjustment before hitting Balor with an AA. Cena then hits Joe with a second AA for the elimination.

Samoa Joe has been eliminated.

It’s 4-3 in favor of Team RAW. Angle takes the place of Joe. It’s John Cena versus Kurt Angle once again. This was Cena’s first WWE match in 2002. Angle takes him down with a waistlock. Cena fights up. Angle hooks a side headlock, but Cena whips him off. Angle then shoulder blocks him down. They lock up, and Cena gets whipped off before shoulder blocking Angle down. They trade punches before Cena hits a pair of shoulder blocks and a back suplex powerbomb. Cena goes for the 5 Knuckle Shuffle, but Angle hooks the leg and applies the Angle Lock! Cena kicks him off and goes for the AA, but Angle counters into the Angle Slam. McMahon breaks up the pin. Balor hits Cena with the Coup de Grace, and Angle hits a second Angle Slam to eliminate Cena!

John Cena has been eliminated.

It’s now 4-2 in favor of Team RAW. Orton comes in and stomps away at Angle. Balor tags in and knocks McMahon out of the ring before dropkicking him into the barricade. Balor rolls Orton up for a two count. Balor hits a Sling Blade and dropkicks him into the corner. Balor goes for the Coup de Grace, but Orton moves and hits an RKO for the elimination.

Finn Balor has been eliminated.

It’s 3-2 in favor of Team RAW. Triple H attacks Orton from behind and punches away at him. Angle goes to the top rope, and Orton throws Triple H into him to crotch him. Orton then hits Triple H with his headlock backbreaker. Orton goes to make a tag to McMahon, but Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn run in and pull McMahon off the apron. They viciously attack McMahon and throw him over the table. McMahon makes a comeback, wildly hitting Owens and Zayn with a steel chair. Orton hits Owens with an RKO in the ring. McMahon chases Zayn up the ramp with the chair. Strowman is back on his feet and tags in. Strowman clotheslines Orton and connects with a Running Powerslam to eliminate him.

Randy Orton has been eliminated.

It’s 3-1 in favor of Team RAW. Shane McMahon is the final member of Team Smackdown Live still in the match. McMahon looks really worried. The referee takes the chair away from McMahon. McMahon takes his time before getting in the ring to face Strowman. McMahon cautiously approaches the middle of the ring. Triple H blind tags in, and Strowman doesn’t look happy. Triple H wants to beat McMahon for his wife. They circle the ring, and Kurt Angle tags himself in. Angle wants to beat McMahon to keep his job. McMahon quickly rolls Angle up for a two count. McMahon hits a side Russian Leg Sweep for a near fall. McMahon punches away at him and clotheslines him for a two count. McMahon rolls him up for a two count before giving him a DDT for a near fall. Angle gets up and hits the Angle Slam before applying the Angle Lock. McMahon screams in pain, but doesn’t tap out. Angle holds it on for a solid minute. Triple H then runs in and hits Angle with a Pedigree! Triple H then rolls McMahon onto Angle to eliminate him!

Kurt Angle has been eliminated.

It’s 2-1 in favor of Team RAW. Strowman just stares at Triple H. Triple H is standing alongside McMahon. It appears they are united. Strowman looks confused. Triple H checks on McMahon and helps him up. Triple H then kicks him and hits the Pedigree for the win.

Winners by Pinfall: Team RAW (Triple H and Braun Strowman are the sole survivors)

Strowman gets in the ring, and Triple H cautiously holds his arm up. Triple H talks to him before yelling at the crowd. Strowman hasn’t taken his eyes off him. Strowman grabs him by the throat and warns him to never try to cross him again or he’ll never play this game again. Triple H looks stunned. Strowman then lets go and walks off, but Triple H attacks and tries for a Pedigree. Strowman gets out of it and hits a Running Powerslam on Triple H! Strowman’s music plays, and Triple H gets to his feet. Strowman then floors him with a second Running Powerslam before ripping off his RAW shirt.

A ton of action in the main event. Still surprised by the early elimination of Cena, but that's the new reality of WWE with him not being THE guy anymore. Will take some getting used to. Match fizzled at the end when it was 3-on-1 against McMahon. #SurvivorSeries — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) November 20, 2017

The crowd was confused when Triple H stood with Shane after helping to eliminate Angle. Definitely a smart move for the angle, but it hurt the crowd. Nice to protect Strowman and put him over by killing Triple H with a pair of Powerslams. #SurvivorSeries — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) November 20, 2017

Overall this was probably one of the most well built PPVs of the year, and it didn't disappoint. I'm sure some will argue that the NXT show was better (haven't seen it yet), but if you hated this show, you hate fun and you shouldn't watch the product anymore. #SurvivorSeries — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) November 20, 2017

What did you think of #SurvivorSeries 2017? — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) November 20, 2017

Quick Match Results

* The Shield def. The New Day

* Team RAW (Alicia Fox, Bayley, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, and Asuka*) def. Team Smackdown (Becky Lynch, Carmella, Natalya, Tamina, and Naomi)

* Baron Corbin def. The Miz (non-title)

* The Usos def. Cesaro and Sheamus (non-title)

* Charlotte Flair def. Alexa Bliss via Submission (non-title)

* Team RAW (Kurt Angle, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman*, and Triple H*) def. Team Smackdown Live (Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, and John Cena)

* denotes survivor

