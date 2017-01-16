WWE RAW Results – 1/16/17 (Live from Little Rock, Brock Lesnar makes first appearance since Survivor Series)



WWE RAW Results

January 16, 2017

Little Rock, Arkansas

Commentary: Michael Cole, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves

RAW opens with an “in memory” graphic for Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka.

The WWE opener plays.

A video package runs focusing on Martin Luther King Day. We go live to Little Rock with a shot of the audience in attendance clapping.

The RAW introduction plays.

We go live back to Little Rock where a huge display of pyro goes off. Michael Cole is the first to welcome us to the show inside the Verizon Arena.

Roman Reigns kicks off RAW in Little Rock

Roman Reigns is out first to kick off the show tonight. Footage is shown from last week’s main event featuring Chris Jericho pinning Reigns in a handicap match that also featured WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens. Jericho became the new United States Champion.

Back live, we are reminded that Reigns will challenge Owens for the WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble in two weeks. WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho will be suspended above the ring inside a shark cage.

Reigns has a mic in hand. “As a former member of The Shield, I can’t really complain about losing a fight because I was outnumbered.” Reigns talks about The Shield debuting and “whoopin” everybody in sight. He said it didn’t matter who you were. Reigns says he isn’t complaining about what happened last week. He talks about how in two weeks at the Royal Rumble, Owens won’t have the help of Jericho and Jericho will be above the ring inside a shark cage. Reigns claims no one can beat him one-on-one right now. He talks about walking out the Royal Rumble as the WWE Universal Champion and moving on to WrestleMania to headline in the main event for a third time.

Paul Heyman walks out to interrupt. He describes himself as the calm before the storm and talks about how his client, Brock Lesnar, is here at RAW tonight. Heyman asks Reigns is he is allowed to enter the ring and Reigns allows it. He reminds Reigns he is just an advocate. The crowd in Little Rock starts a loud “GOLDBERG” chant interrupting Reigns. Heyman reminds the crowd that Goldberg is not here this evening. He has a Royal Rumble match spoiler: eat, sleep, elimination and repeat. Reigns interrupts Heyman. He said Lesnar must be somewhere eating or sleeping because he isn’t out here with him.

Here comes WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens and WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho to interrupt. Owens has a mic and finds it quite funny that people are making WrestleMania plans pointing out how both Jericho and himself are the champions right now. Jericho puts over Team Chris and Kevin and that it is simple math: Owens beats Reigns at Royal Rumble and Jericho wins the Royal Rumble setting up a best friends main event at WrestleMania. “All the stupid idiots watching tonight and at home and everybody in this company better watch…IT.”

Owens isn’t sure if that whole WrestleMania math checks out, but he stands here the longest reigning WWE Universal Champion in history. He says after the Royal Rumble he will remain champion and just like after WrestleMania he will also remain champion.

Seth Rollins is out to interrupt. He says they can’t be having a conversation about the main event of WrestleMania without Seth “freakin” Rollins. Rollins talks about missing WrestleMania last year and how he plans to win the Royal Rumble match.

Here comes Braun Strowman. Strowman gets in the face of Reigns.

Brock Lesnar is out next to interrupt. As Lesnar walks down the ramp, Sami Zayn shows up and jumps on the back of Strowman. A big brawl breaks out. Superman, big knee and kick in the corner on Strowman by Reigns, Rollins and Zayn. Lesnar with a german suplex on Reigns. Lesnar is staring down Zayn in the corner smiling. Lesnar with a german on Zayn. Lesnar is left alone in the ring and calls for Strowman to get in. Strowman gets up on the ring apron staring down Lesnar. Big reaction from the crowd in Little Rock. Strowman jumps down. Reigns jumps back in and catches Lesnar with a Superman. Reigns with shots to Jericho and Owens. Lesnar is back up and hits Reigns with an F5!

Sheamus and Cesaro defend the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson later tonight.

Up next, Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Rusev and Jinder Mahal.

