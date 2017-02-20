WWE RAW Results – 2/20/17 (Show vs. Strowman, #1 Contenders)



WWE RAW Results

February 20, 2017

Los Angeles, California

Commentary: Michael Cole, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves

In memory of George “The Animal” Steele: 1937-2017.

“Then. Now. Forever.” The WWE video leads us into the show.

A video highlights the Festival of Friendship. Chris Jericho gave one strange gift after another to Kevin Owens, including presenting him with Gillberg. In turn, Owens gave him a new list, only it was “The List of KO.” Jericho was the only name on the list. Owens then assaulted Jericho and beat him mercilessly before throwing him through a television.

Kevin Owens addresses Goldberg and Chris Jericho

JoJo introduces the WWE Universal Champion, Kevin Owens. A spotlight is shown in the middle of the ring. All other lights are off. Owens is seated in a steel chair wearing a suit. The crowd boos him and chants, “You suck.” Owens says now that the spotlight is solely where it belongs, he can answer the question that is on everyone’s mind: why? Why does Kevin Owens think he’s going to walk out of Fastlane still the WWE Universal Champion? When he was 15, if someone told him he’d be defending his world title in the main event of a PPV against Goldberg, he’d have told them they were crazy. A “Goldberg” chant fires up. Owens always knew he’d be a champion and in the main event, but it’s crazy who his opponent is. Owens says that chant has followed Goldberg his entire career. That makes Goldberg think he’s invincible and people believe the hype. Owens does not believe the hype. He never did, even when he was a kid and Goldberg was running through everyone in WCW in mere seconds. Goldberg never impressed him ever. How about when he beat Brock Lesnar in 1:26? That only happened because Lesnar took Goldberg lightly and Bill got lucky, but that won’t happen to him at Fastlane because he knows what to expect and do. No one thinks he has a chance of keeping his title at Fastlane, but he’ll have to prove everyone wrong yet again. He’ll be walking out of Fastlane still the champion. The reason why is because at Fastlane, he doesn’t have to beat Goldberg: he just has to outlast him. The longer a Goldberg match goes, the more the scale tips in the favor of his opponent. This won’t be a 90 second sprint. This is his match. He just has to outsmart Goldberg. Goldberg doesn’t come close to him because he knows how to play the game better than anyone else. Owens says he waited to be a champion in WWE his entire life. Now that he is, there is nothing he won’t do to keep it that way.

Goldberg says he came back because he wanted to show his wife, son, and all the kids around the world that superheroes still exist. Goldberg will not be allowed to use his title as a prop in his superhero fantasy. At Fastlane, he’ll show him and his son that superheroes don’t exist. Owens gets up from his seat and pushes it to the side before standing in the spotlight. Owens says Goldberg is just wasting his time because as far as he’s concerned, “YOU’RE… nothing.”

As far as Chris Jericho goes… Owens just drops the microphone and walks off.

Tonight, we’ll see Big Show take on Braun Strowman. Coming up next, Enzo and Cass will take on Cesaro and Sheamus. The winners will become the #1 Contenders for the RAW Tag Team Titles.

Mike’s Thoughts: That was a very good promo from Kevin Owens. The match against Goldberg kind of came out of nowhere with no real drama to the build. Then it was lost in the shuffle with the “Festival of Friendship” last week. Better late than never with PPV build, I suppose. Owens certainly delivered on the promo. I also like how he brought up Chris Jericho only to not say anything at all. I really hope Jericho doesn’t cost him the title at Fastlane. Jericho should be gone for a few weeks at least to put over the beating. Now, as for the start of the show, I could literally feel the internet burning with fake outrage over Ivan Koloff not getting a graphic at the beginning of the show. I feel like they’ll have a video of him at some point or at least recognize it tonight. As for Nicole Bass, I wouldn’t hold my breath.

Before the match begins, Enzo goes through his usual shtick to a big reaction from the crowd. Enzo grabs a sign from a fan of a drawing of a cup that says, “Cuppa Haters.” Enzo says they’re California dreaming if Cesaro and Sheamus think they’re going to beat them. Big Cass says there’s only one word to describe them: S-A-W-F-T!

#1 Contenders’ Match – RAW Tag Team Championships

Cesaro and Sheamus vs. Enzo and Cass

Big Cass starts against Sheamus. They lock up and tussle to the corner. Sheamus punches away at him before Cass turns him around and unload with some right hands. Cass sends him to the corner, but Sheamus sidesteps an avalanche. Sheamus runs him over with a flying leg. Cass counters the 10 Beats and pulls him into the ring. Cass sends him into the ropes, but he lowers his head and eats a kick. Cesaro is tagged in, and they double clothesline Cass for a two count. Sheamus tags back in, and he peppers Cass with strikes. Cass sends him into the ropes and scoop slams him down. Cass punches away at Sheamus before Enzo tags in. Cass throws Enzo into Cesaro before throwing him into Sheamus. Enzo goes to the top rope, but Sheamus punches him off to the floor. Cesaro tags in, and he floors Enzo with a running uppercut. Cesaro mocks Enzo’s “running man” dance.

We come back from the break to see Sheamus controlling Enzo. Sheamus takes him down with an Irish Curse Backbreaker before dropping a knee for a two count. Cesaro tags in. Sheamus hits a rolling senton, and Cesaro immediately follows up with a double stomp for a two count. Sheamus tags back in and punches Enzo. Cesaro tags in, and Enzo sends him to the floor. Enzo then dumps Sheamus out of the ring. Sheamus quickly pulls him out of the ring. Enzo gets away and dives for a tag, but Cesaro uppercuts him out of mid-air, but Cass breaks it up! Cesaro dropkicks Cass out of the ring. Cesaro charges Enzo in the corner, but Enzo drops him down on the turnbuckle.

Cass and Sheamus are tagged in. Cass shoulder blocks him down before hitting a fall-away slam. Cass splashes him in the corner and goes for a big boot, but Sheamus ducks it. Cesaro tags in. Cass clotheslines Sheamus out of the ring. Cesaro uppercuts Cass, but has a whip reversed. Cesaro scales the ropes and hits a cross-body block for a near fall. Cesaro sets up for a Gotch Neutralizer, but Cass back body drops him. Cesaro lands on his feet and hits a springboard corkscrew uppercut. Cesaro goes for a swing, but Enzo jumps on his back. Cesaro dumps him out of the ring. Cass hits the East River Crossing on Cesaro for the win.

Winners by Pinfall: Enzo and Cass

Enzo says they’re the #1 contenders whereas Cesaro and Sheamus are just chicken tenders. Enzo taunts them until Sheamus absolutely annihilates him with a Brogue Kick!

Kevin Owens is walking backstage. Mick Foley catches up with him. Owens says he’s leaving. Foley says he can’t leave because he has a match against Sami Zayn. Owens chuckles and says he thought Foley liked Zayn. Owens tells Foley to be careful he doesn’t wind up with more guys injured than in the locker room.

Mike’s Thoughts: Decent match between the two teams. The chemistry with the team of Cesaro and Sheamus really is off the charts. Enzo continues to be an unbelievable attraction on the mic, but an equally unbelievable liability in the ring. The guy just never looks good doing anything. The guy can take a hell of a beating though. Kind of interesting that a portion of the crowd turned on Enzo at the end of the match.

