WWE RAW Results – 4/17/17 (Superstar Shake Up fallout this week)

WWE RAW Results
April 17, 2017
Columbus, Ohio
Commentary: Michael Cole, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves
Results by: Mike Tedesco of Wrestleview.com
Live coverage of WWE RAW will begin tonight at 8:00 p.m. Eastern (7:00 CT).
Tonight will be the fallout from last week’s Superstar Shake Up episode.
WWE has posted a video with Mike Rome revealing that Braun Strowman will be kicking off RAW tonight live in Columbus after his attack on Roman Reigns last week.
EXCLUSIVE: @MikeRomeWWE reveals which #Raw Superstar will be kicking off the show TONIGHT at 8/7c on @USA_Network! pic.twitter.com/7oGWeAin2n
— WWE (@WWE) April 17, 2017