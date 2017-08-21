

WWE RAW Results

August 21, 2017

Brooklyn, New York

Commentary: Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Booker T

Results by: Adam Martin of Wrestleview.com

We immediately go live inside the Barclays Center. Paul Heyman and WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar are introduced to the live audience.

Lesnar and Heyman open RAW in Brooklyn

Lesnar hits the stage with a big smile on his face as he heads to the ring.

Photos from SummerSlam last night during the Fatal 4-Way is shown.

Back live, Heyman has a mic and says he has the honor and privilege of letting the WWE Universe know that last night at SummerSlam, your winner in the main event…and STILL reigning, defending, undisputed Universal Champion, BROCK LESNAR. He says he doesn’t make predictions he delivers spoilers. Heyman says last night a vast conspiracy unfolded before everyone’s eyes. He noted that for the first time in Lesnar’s career, he was carted off the battlefield of combat and it left the three “pretenders” to fight it out. Heyman talks about Lesnar refusing medical attention, walking back down the aisle and returned to the ring to conquer. He also points out Lesnar pinning Roman Reigns. A loud “YES” chant breaks out in Brooklyn as Lesnar smiles. Heyman says if beating needs to be done from this point forward, it will be done by Brock Lesnar. He says no one in WWE or UFC history can conquer the reigning, defending and undisputed Universal Champion.

Here comes Braun Strowman. Heyman quickly exits as Lesnar puts the Universal Championship over his shoulder. Lesnar smiles as Strowman gets in his face. Strowman goes for a chokeslam. Lesnar avoids it, but eats a boot from Strowman. Strowman lifts up Lesnar and connects with a big running powerslam planting Lesnar. Lesnar struggles to one knee as Strowman picks up him up and connects with a second running powerslam. Strowman leans down and picks up the Universal Championship holding it up high.

Strowman walks around the ring holding up the title and yells down at Heyman. Strowman drops the championship and leaves the ring as we see Lesnar holding his ribs in pain.

Big Cass vs. Enzo Amore in a Brooklyn Street Fight is up next.

Awesome opener, loved that Strowman didn't have to say anything and just took out Lesnar quickly #RAW — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) August 22, 2017

-Commercial Break-

Brooklyn Street Fight Match

Big Cass vs. Enzo Amore

.@MikeTedescoWV Audible groan in Brooklyn over seeing another Big Cass vs. Enzo match. This feud has done no favors for anyone. #RAW — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) August 22, 2017

Before the match, Enzo cuts a promo on Cass about becoming friends 15 years ago in the streets of New York. He said tonight it ends between them. Enzo goes to the back and brings back out a grocery cart filled with weapons.

Cass bails from the ring and heads up the ramp as the bell rings. Cass immediately levels Enzo and then pushes the shopping cart hitting Enzo with it. Cass launches Enzo back first into the ring barricade. Back inside the ring, Cass levels Enzo with a big boot.

-Commercial Break-

.@MikeTedescoWV Big Cass is screaming that every borough in NYC sucks to get cheap heat during the commercial break. #RAW — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) August 22, 2017

Back live, Enzo goes for a steel chair and Cass cuts him off. Cass with a splash to Enzo in the corner. Cass drapes Enzo over the top turnbuckle and throws big forearms. Enzo pulls down the top rope when Cass charges in with a big boot. Enzo crawls over and grabs the steel chair he tried to use earlier. Cass steps on the hand of Enzo to stop it. Cass tries to drop an elbow and his knee completely gives out. Cass looks legit hurt. A WWE medical official starts to check on Cass who is angry. The referee calls for the bell.

Winner: Enzo Amore

After the match, we see a replay of Big Cass going over the top rope and appearing to legit land on his knee badly. We then see the knee giving out during his elbow drop attempt. Back live, Enzo Amore celebrates his win and jumps out celebrating with a fan front row.

Yikes, never good to see someone go down with an injury, looks like Big Cass hurt his quad or knee tonight #RAW — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) August 22, 2017

.@MikeTedescoWV Finally got to see a Kevin Nash moment live. Feud needed to end. God is telling WWE something. #RAW pic.twitter.com/G3pzoKm85R — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) August 22, 2017

Backstage, Emma is sick of hearing about Sasha Banks winning the RAW Women’s Championship last night. She starts running down Nia Jax when Jax shows up behind her.

-Commercial Break-

Nia Jax vs. Emma

Emma slaps Jax right away and throws some elbows. Jax eventually levels her and drops a series of elbow drops. Jax lifts and launches Emma across the ring. Jax follows that up with a splash in the corner. Emma with a quick dropkick, but Jax shrugs it off and connects with a big samoan drop on Emma. Jax hooks the leg and gets the quick pinfall.

Winner: Nia Jax

Backstage, Elias is headed to the arena to debut a new song.

Nice little squash match between Jax and Emma, Jax has a lot of upside as a monster in the women's division #RAW — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) August 22, 2017

Emma continues to demonstrate why you shouldn't steal from Walmart. #RAW pic.twitter.com/wqEAk855qG — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) August 22, 2017

-Commercial Break-

