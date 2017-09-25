

WWE RAW Results

September 25, 2017

Ontario, California

Commentary: Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Booker T

Results by: Mike Tedesco of Wrestleview.com

“Then. Now. Forever.” The WWE video leads us into the show.

Miz TV with special guest Roman Reigns

The Miz’ music hits, and he’s already in the ring with The Miztourage. We’re set for another episode of Miz TV. Last night, The Miz defeated Jason Jordan to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship with an assist from The Miztourage. Miz welcomes the crowd to Miz TV. After last night’s victory, tonight is a night of celebration. We are in Southern California. After Miz TV is over, he’s going to drive to his home in Hollywood Hills, slide next to his pregnant wife, and discuss their unborn child’s future. His child won’t be a loser like Kurt Angle’s son, Jason Jordan.

Before he does that, he’d like to get to his guest. He’s the so called “Big Dog” of WWE. Last night, he had an historic victory over John Cena. Miz tells them to get out of their seats and welcome his guest, Roman Reigns. The crowd boos him while he makes his entrance. Reigns takes his time getting into the ring. The crowd boos him the whole time. Miz apologizes for the crowd and welcomes him to the show. Reigns says he likes it loud, but that doesn’t get a loud reaction. Miz mentions that Reigns beat Undertaker at WrestleMania and had an equally impressive victory against John Cena. On RAW Talk, Cena said this was a “passing of the torch moment.” How does he feel with that coming from Cena? Reigns says he’ll cut to the chase and says he respects John Cena now. Cena said a lot of stuff to him and backed it all up in the ring. The fact is Cena did it for 15 years. There’s not another top guy that can say that. That’s why he’s proud to say that he beat Cena last night. It was the biggest win he’s ever had in his entire career. Miz wasn’t the only one celebrating. Reigns had a long night and has a hurt back and doesn’t understand why he’s talking to an idiot like Miz.

Miz says Reigns is THE guy, but THE guy in the ring is the guy with the championships. At No Mercy, he retained his title and made it the most prestigious title in WWE. Miz proved that Jason Jordan is nothing but a loser. Reigns says he’s been in the ring with Miz and Jordan, and Jordan is a thoroughbred. Miz couldn’t beat him one-on-one. If it weren’t for The Miztourage, he’d have lost. In fact, they can run to the back and get him a beer. Miz says this is a classy establishment and there is no beer drinking on Miz TV. It’s funny Reigns said that to him because when he first came to WWE, he rode the coattails of two other superstars. Five years ago, if The Miztourage was around, no one would remember The Shield. Miz asks him to ponder what would happen if The Miztourage beat The Shield. Reigns says they’d have whooped their ass no problem. Miz won’t get that because Dean and Seth are doing their thing, and he’s doing his. Reigns is going after The Beast for the Universal Championship. Miz mentions how many times Reigns choked against Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, and Brock Lesnar. Reigns has never been Universal Champion, but he acts like he’s better than Miz. Miz has carried this show and made the title what it is today. Miz will not be disrespected. Reigns suggests they have a match. Reigns asks the crowd if they want to see him beat The Miz tonight. Miz yells that he has a suit on. Miz quickly leaves the ring.

Kurt Angle’s music hits, and the RAW General Manager makes his way to the stage to a big reaction. Angle tells Miz to tell Maryse he’ll be home late tonight because he loves the idea of a match with him and Roman Reigns tonight. The Miztourage is also in action right now. Jeff Hardy’s shoulder may be busted up, but his brother Matt is ready to go with his tag team partner, his son Jason Jordan.

Good opener. I thought Reigns was pretty good on the microphone, but he really came off as a cocky heel more than a face. #RAW — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 26, 2017

-Commercial Break-

Matt Hardy makes his entrance alongside his injured brother, Jeff Hardy.

The Miztourage vs. Matt Hardy and Jason Jordan

Jason Jordan will start against Bo Dallas. Jordan quickly takes him down with a double leg and slaps him in the back of the head before kneeing Curtis Axel in the midsection. Jordan quickly takes Dallas down with a running back elbow. Dallas quickly kicks him back and tags in Axel. Jordan slams Axel into the corner, lifts him back up, and slams him into the opposite corner. Jordan then hits a northern lights suplex for a two count. Matt Hardy tags in, and they hit Axel with a double-team back elbow. Hardy drops a fist for a two count. Hardy elbows him in the neck a few times before hitting a side Russian leg sweep. Hardy drops a trio of legs for another two count. Hardy catches him with a headlock takeover and cinches it in. The crowd is chanting, “DELETE.” Axel fights up and sends him to the corner. Hardy quickly boots him back and hits a tornado DDT. Dallas runs in, and Hardy takes him down with a hip toss. Jordan then comes in and dropkicks him out of the ring.

-Commercial Break-

We come back from the break to see Axel applying a chin lock to Jordan. Jordan fights up and punches out, but Axel clubs him down. Axel scoop slams him and tags in Dallas. They drop knees on Jordan. Axel tags back in. Dallas drops a knee, and Axel follows up with a rolling neck snapper for a two count. During the commercial, Dallas came near Jeff Hardy, so Jordan sent him into the barricade. Axel then hit Jordan with a diving clothesline off the apron. Back to live action, Dallas is in the ring and beating on Jordan in the corner. Axel tags in, and Dallas sends Jordan into Axel’s knee for a near fall. Axel applies a chin lock, but Jordan starts to fight up. Axel tries to control him with a front facelock, but Jordan pushes him off. Axel sends him into the ropes, but he holds on. Axel charges, but Jordan counters by sending him out of the ring.

Hardy and Dallas are tagged in. Hardy punches away at him and starts bouncing him wildly off the turnbuckles. Jordan’s cheek was busted open. Hardy clotheslines Dallas in the corner and follows up with a running bulldog for a two count. Hardy comes off the second rope with an elbow to the back of the neck. Hardy catches him with a neckbreaker for a near fall. Hardy signals for the Twist of Fate, but Dallas rolls him up for a two count. Hardy quickly pops up and hits a Side Effect, but Axel breaks it up. Jordan runs in and puts Axel in the corner. Jordan then sends Dallas into Axel and shoulders them both. Jordan then hits Axel with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Hardy then drops Dallas with a Twist of Fate for the win.

Winners by Pinfall: Matt Hardy and Jason Jordan

Basic tag team match. The crowd is really not into Jason Jordan and the announcers sound so ridiculous pretending he’s over. #RAW — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 26, 2017

I remember when JR was calling The Rock a “blue chipper” around 96/97. His career was on a trajectory of death before a heel turn. #RAW — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 26, 2017

I say that because they keep calling Jordan a “blue chip prospect.” Do they not ever learn from history? #RAW — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 26, 2017

Later tonight, we’ll see Roman Reigns take on The Miz. Coming up next, we’ll take a look at Brock Lesnar’s victory over Braun Strowman at last night’s No Mercy event.

-Commercial Break-

Video Package: Brock Lesnar defeats Braun Strowman at No Mercy

Elias is in the ring, and the crowd beats him with loud boos. Elias plays a riff and asks who wants to walk with him. Last night, he walked right through Apollo Crews at No Mercy. Tonight is the encore. Elias tells them to hold their applause and tune in. Elias sings that Crews is a loser. Titus Worldwide is going to fail, which the world will clearly see. This town is an awful place, so he’ll wipe the smile off Apollo’s face.

Elias vs. Apollo Crews w/ Titus O’Neil

They lock up and neither man can get an advantage. They tussle into the corner and shove each other. Elias wrenches the arm, but Crews turns it around on him. Crews hooks a side headlock and takes him down. Elias tries to whip him off, but Crews keeps the headlock applied before taking him back down. Elias fights up and backs him into the ropes. Elias whips him to the corner, but Crews slingshots over him and backflips before hitting a dropkick. Crews kicks him in the head and takes him down with a diving clothesline before kipping up. Crews puts him on the apron and kicks him to the floor. An “Apollo” chant picks up. Crews then hits a plancha before chest bumping Titus O’Neil. Elias kicks O’Neil in the knee. Crews quickly beat on Elias and puts him in the ring before checking on O’Neil. Crews gets in the ring, but Elias immediately big boots him. Elias follows up with Drift Away for the win.

Winner by Pinfall: Elias

O’Neil gets in the ring and powers Elias into the corner before punching him down. Elias quickly gets out of the ring and scurries up the ramp. O’Neil is furious and rubs his knee.

Probably one of the better showings I’ve seen from Crews in a while, but he still has no character and smiles way too much. #RAW — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 26, 2017

Coming up next, we’ll see Finn Bálor.

-Commercial Break-

Charly Caruso is backstage with Finn Bálor. She congratulates him on his victory over Bray Wyatt. She asks what he has to say to Wyatt now. Bálor thanks him for doubting him as a man and for making him conjure up his inner strength. Bálor hopes Wyatt experiences humility not just for him, but for Goldust and all the people he victimized in the past. She mentions that his feud with Wyatt is over, so where does he go from here? Bálor says he wants to reclaim his Universal Championship.

Curt Hawkins is in the ring. He’s tired of being the guy with a 118 match losing streak. That all ends tonight. Who wants to make history with him? Braun Strowman answers the call!

Curt Hawkins vs. Braun Strowman

Strowman charges the ring, and Hawkins immediately leaves the ring and goes through the crowd. Strowman goes through the crowd and chases him down. Strowman grabs him and chokeslams him through a table the tech guys were using. Strowman throws him onto the stage, scoops him up, and hits a Running Powerslam through the LED wall of the set! The match never got underway.

Strowman gets in the ring and says after last night he’s on a path of destruction. Strowman isn’t leaving until someone comes out and gives him a real fight. Dean Ambrose’s music hits, and he comes out and pretends to show concern for Hawkins before shrugging it off. Ambrose’s shoulder is taped up. He’ll face Strowman, next.

I actually laughed out loud when Strowman’s music hit. That was great. They needed to do something big with him after the loss. #RAW — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 26, 2017

-Commercial Break-

