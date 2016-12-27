WWE Smackdown Results – 12/27/16 (Live from Chicago, John Cena returns, three championship matches set)



WWE Smackdown Results (Live)

December 27, 2016

Chicago, Illinois

Commentary: Mauro Ranallo, JBL, David Otunga, Tom Phillips

Adam Martin of Wrestleview.com

Scheduled for tonight’s show is the return of John Cena live from Chicago.

Also advertised is AJ Styles defending the WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin in a triple threat, The Wyatt Family and Randy Orton will defend the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships against The Usos, Heath Slater and Rhyno and American Alpha in a four corners elimination and Alexa Bliss will defend the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch.