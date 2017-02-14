WWE Smackdown Results – 2/14/17 (Wyatt vs. Cena for WWE Title)



WWE Smackdown Results

February 14, 2017

Anaheim, California

Commentary: Mauro Ranallo, JBL, David Otunga, Tom Phillips

A video package opens Smackdown highlighting Elimination Chamber on Sunday.

New WWE Champion Bray Wyatt opens Smackdown

We go live to Anaheim where the arena is dark.

Fireflies fill the Honda Center as the new WWE Champion Bray Wyatt heads to the ring. We are reminded that Wyatt will defend the WWE Championship against John Cena tonight. Big reaction for Wyatt in Anaheim. A loud “YOU DESERVE IT” chant starts up. Wyatt smiles. He starts a cutting a promo about Sister Abigail being right and always speaking the truth. Wyatt says he also speaks the truth and knew this day would come. He says he know has the “whole damn world in his hands” as he holds up the WWE Championship. Wyatt asks the fans to open their ears and eyes as he will lead them to paradise. “Stand in my way and you will burn in the fire. Ladies and gentleman, I would like to welcome you all to the Era of Wyatt.”

John Cena’s music hits to interrupt. Mixed reaction for Cena in Anaheim as he grabs a mic. Cena talks about the very energetic crowd tonight in Anaheim. He takes a moment to introduce the new WWE Champion, Bray Wyatt. Cena noticed he has supporters in the house tonight and noticed he also did a good job of brainwashing them. He brings up the “YOU DESERVE IT” chant. The crowd starts up the chant again. Cena says no man deserves anything around here and they earn every single inch they get. He says Wyatt is now a target around here and suggests they start the championship match right now.

AJ Styles walks out to interrupt. Styles tells Cena he isn’t getting his rematch before him. He tells Cena he can’t just do whatever he wants anymore. Styles says this is about him and brings up beating Cena several times. “And I know I can beat you,” adds Styles looking at Wyatt. Wyatt laughs. Styles demands his one-on-one rematch for the WWE Championship.

Here comes Smackdown General Manager Daniel Bryan. Bryan congratulates Wyatt on winning the WWE Championship. He says Cena is owed a rematch for the title, Styles is also owed a rematch for the championship and they have promised a WWE Championship tonight. Bryan books a triple threat for the WWE Championship tonight. Wyatt is not happy.

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions American Alpha are in action next.

-Commercial Break-

Backstage, Dean Ambrose is walking around and looking for Baron Corbin.

Non-Title Match

American Alpha vs. The Ascension

We start with Chad Gable and Viktor. Gable with a takedown early. Gable with another waistlock takedown. Gable gets a third big takedown on Viktor for a two count. Viktor with a cheap shot on Jason Jordan. Konnor is in. Big Brawl breaks out. The Ascension then quickly toss American Alpha out of the ring. Both Jordan and Gable get up on the top turnbuckle and take out both Konnor and Viktor inside the ring.

-Commercial Break-

Back live, Viktor has Gable down in a side headlock. Viktor works over the left arm of Gable to avoid a tag out and then sends him to the corner. Tag to Konnor. Konnor splashes Gable in the corner and then sends Gable into a high knee by Viktor. Hot tag to Jordan. Jordan with overhead suplexes on both Konnor and Viktor. Gable tags himself in. Jordan misses a splash on Viktor. Viktor with an elbow to Gable. Tag to Konnor. The Ascension with a double team move tossing Gable up and down on the mat. Gable kicks out. Jordan levels Konnor and this sets up the Grand Amplitude on Viktor to get the pinfall.

Winners: American Alpha

After the match, The Usos show up on the screen and tell American Alpha to watch out.

Backstage, James Ellsworth is with Carmella. He tries to invite her to dinner tonight. Carmella wants to keep things professional. Dean Ambrose walks by looking for Baron Corbin. Ambrose tells Ellsworth he’s being used by Carmella. Carmella asks Ellsworth if he is going to put up with that kind of talk. Daniel Bryan walks up. Ambrose asks if he can beat the crap out of Ellsworth tonight. Bryan says they do have unresolved issues. He books a match between Ambrose and Ellsworth tonight. Ellsworth doesn’t know what just happened.

Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James in a rematch from Elimination Chamber is set for tonight.

-Commercial Break-

Back live, James Ellsworth is in the ring with Carmella. He wants to introduce his special lady friend. Ellsworth says Carmella makes his heart race. He gives her a big introduction.

Dean Ambrose’s music hits. Ambrose doesn’t come out. After a delay, we see Baron Corbin dragging Ambrose out by his jacket. Ambrose with forearms to Corbin as they brawl near the entrance area. Ambrose with a flying forearm jumping off some production boxes. Corbin counters Ambrose and hits Deep Six causing sparks to fly near the tech equipment. WWE officials run out and start checking on Ambrose as they rush Corbin away.

Footage of Natalya attacking Nikki Bella backstage at Elimination Chamber is shown. Backstage, we see Nikki talking with Daniel Bryan. Bryan has an idea and he thinks Nikki will like it. Natalya walks in complaining to Bryan. Nikki says Natalya has lost it. She blames Natalya on why Team Smackdown lost at Survivor Series. Natalya attacks Nikki again. Security runs in the room and breaks it up. Bryan says he’s had enough and books a Falls Count Anywhere match between Nikki and Natalya for next week.

-Commercial Break-

Backstage, Baron Corbin says he isn’t WWE Champion right now because of Dean Ambrose. He points out how Ambrose is on his way to the hospital now because of him.

Backstage, Renee Young is with Dolph Ziggler. Young brings up Ziggler attacking Apollo Crews and Kalisto after the match at Elimination Chamber. She says Ziggler has been called a sore loser. Ziggler said the only sore losers were Crews and Kalisto after that match. He said this new generation of talent think they are here to replace him and he intends on taking them all out if they want to take his place on this roster.

Becky Lynch heads to the ring. She faces Mickie James next.

-Commercial Break-

Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James

Lock up and James goes to work on the left arm of Becky. James floats over into a cover for a quick one count. Becky with a few takedowns on James. Becky blocks a kick and gets another takedown into a bridge pinfall for a two count on James. Becky with a backslide pinfall on James for another two count. Becky pushes James away and James rolls out. James returns to the ring and gets in some right hands to the ribs of Becky. Becky with a few arm drags to get James grounded again. Becky kicks James off the ring apron. Becky jumps out and both connect with a double clothesline on the outside.

-Commercial Break-

