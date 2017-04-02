WrestleMania 33 Results – 4/2/17 (Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar)



WrestleMania 33 Results

April 2, 2017

Orlando, Florida (Camping World Stadium)

Results by: Adam Martin of Wrestleview.com

The show opens inside Camping World Stadium with recording artist Tinashe performing “America the Beautiful” for the live crowd in Orlando.

A video package focuses on wrestling fans coming from all around the world to attend WrestleMania 33 tonight. The video continues with the “Ultimate Thrill Ride” theme showing fans riding a roller coaster and encountering various WWE stars.

The New Day is out first to kick off the show.

Mike Tedesco is tweeting live from Camping World Stadium. Rain could be on the way!

The New Day kicks off WrestleMania 33

Xavier Woods says they are honored to be here tonight and how other hosts could have been under consideration. Orlando immediately starts the “WHO?” chants. Big E wonders who got the call. Kofi Kingston said it “twas” your boys the New Day. Big E says they pull “their levers” for the Ultimate Thrill Ride. Woods wants him to re-clarify that statement. Big E says they “pull the lever” for the Ultimate Thrill Ride.

New Day was SUPER over here! #Wrestlemania — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) April 2, 2017

A video package runs hyping Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles tonight.

Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles

Lock up and Styles gets the better of Shane early. Styles shouts out, “I’m going to embarrass you!” Styles drops Shane with a shoulder block, but Shane leaps over Styles. Styles with a snapmare and mocks Shane doing his dance. Shane with arm drags and a big waistlock takedown on Styles. Styles bails to regroup. Styles with a big right when Shane goes in for a takedown. Shane with jabs and throws rights and lefts at Styles in the corner. Shane with a BIG elbow on Styles in the corner. Styles catches Shane with a through the ropes and launches Shane over the announce table! Big bump by Shane. Styles and Shane exchange right hands and elbows. Shane kicks Styles to the corner and trips Styles up when he attempts a springboard to the top rope. Shane tosses Styles across the ring. Shane with a modified Angle Slam on Styles for a two count. Styles gets Shane in the Calf Crusher. Shane counters into a rear naked choke on Styles. Styles breaks free and Shane transitions to an armbar! Double clothesline puts both men down. Styles with a springboard 450 that Shane counters into a triangle as Styles drops down! Styles, still in the triangle, lifts Shane up and connects with the Styles Clash! Shane kicks out. Orlando is cheering Styles offense and booing Shane offense. Styles accidentally kicks the referee in the head in the corner. Styles with a Pele Kick on Shane. The referee is down and Styles realizes it. Styles throws trash cans inside the ring and props Styles in the corner. Styles puts a trash can against the chest of Shane, gets up on the other turnbuckle and attempts a Coast to Coast when Shane counters putting the trash can in the face of Styles. Shane now has a trash can pressed against the face/chest of Styles. Shane is up on the top turnbuckle, jumps and connects with Coast to Coast on Styles! Shane drags Styles out, hooks the leg, the referee is back up and Styles kicks out. Shane leaves the ring and starts clearing off the announce table. Shane pulls Styles out and puts him on top of the announce table. Shane jumps off the top turnbuckle, Styles moves and Shane crashes through the table. The referee starts the count. Styles gets Shane back in at 9 and he’s up on the ring apron. Springboard forearm attempt by Styles, Shane hooks the arm of Styles and connects with a DDT! Shane goes up to the top turnbuckle and attempts a Shooting Star Press! Styles moves. Styles connects with the springboard forearm and gets the pinfall.

Winner: AJ Styles

Styles vs. Shane is easily the surprise of the night, Shane pulled off some impressive spots, really good match – AM #WrestleMania — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) April 2, 2017

Ok that was a hell of a match. Wow. Totally shocked by that. #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/YYXU2jupEb — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) April 2, 2017

Kevin Owens heads to the ring.

A video package runs hyping Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens tonight.

WWE United States Championship

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Jericho goes for the Walls of Jericho early. Owens pulls himself to the ropes to break it up. Jericho catches Owens with a dropkick through the ropes. Jericho jumps off the top rope and catches Owens on the floor with a shot. Back inside, Jericho with another shot on Owens off the top rope. Orlando starts a “STUPID IDIOT” chant. Owens catches Jericho with a flush superkick from the corner. Owens with a cannonball on Jericho in the corner. Owens with another cannonball to Jericho this time up against the steel ring post on the ring apron. Owens with a kick to the chest and running senton combo on Jericho. Jericho catches Owens with an elbow off the top rope. Weather is getting very windy in Orlando. Jericho with chops to Owens in the corner. Owens counters a Codebreaker into a cradle powerbomb. Jericho with a top rope snap huricanrana on Owens off the top turnbuckle. Owens catches Jericho with another superkick for a two count. Jericho counters a top rope frog splash attempt by Owens. Owens counters a Lionsault attempt by Jericho getting his knees up. Owens is back up top, attempts a swanton bomb and Jericho blocks his knees! Owens dumps Jericho on his side. Jericho connects with a Lionsault and gets a two count. Jericho catches Owens with an uppercut. Owens catches Jericho and drops him down into the Walls of Jericho. Jericho counters out, but eats another kick to the chest by Owens. Owens goes for another cannonball, but Jericho counters and gets Owens back in the Walls of Jericho. Owens gets to the bottom rope. Owens with a Pop Up Powerbomb and Jericho kicks out. Jericho counters a Pop Up Powerbomb attempt into a Codebreaker. Owens gets one finger on the bottom rope to force the pinfall break. On the outside, Owens with a powerbomb to Jericho on the ring apron. Owens slides Jericho back in, hooks the leg and gets the pinfall.

Winner and new WWE United States Champion: Kevin Owens

Solid match between Owens and Jericho, very physical and some great counter transitions – AM #WrestleMania — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) April 3, 2017

Despite how Owens felt about following Shane/AJ, they put together an admirable followup. #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/buHIQp8Ox1 — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) April 3, 2017

A video package runs hyping the RAW Women’s Championship match.

