More details regarding the death of Jan Ross

As reported last week, Jim Ross’ wife Jan was involved in a serious traffic accident whilst riding her scooter, suffering a catastrophic brain injury which sadly caused her to pass away.

Whilst discussing Jim Ross making his Orlando obligations, Dave Meltzer gave more information on this story via Wrestling Observer Radio, revealing that the driver of the car who crashed into Jan was a teenager texting whilst driving.

She was a block away from her garage and I believe she was going down a hill and the car was going down the hill. He didn’t see her and ran her over. I believe that the 17 year old boy was texting at the time this happened.

  • Cameron Huff

    And this is why texting while driving should be banned. Truth be told it should’ve been banned a long time ago.

  • Colby

    It’s banned where I live and it hasn’t seemed to stop people in the least. I travel all over and it’s banned in many places and it also hasn’t seemed to change habits in those places. I think the only thing that may help are powerful commercials regarding the personal cost, and stiff fines and heavy charges in cases like this.