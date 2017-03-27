More details regarding the death of Jan Ross

As reported last week, Jim Ross’ wife Jan was involved in a serious traffic accident whilst riding her scooter, suffering a catastrophic brain injury which sadly caused her to pass away.

Whilst discussing Jim Ross making his Orlando obligations, Dave Meltzer gave more information on this story via Wrestling Observer Radio, revealing that the driver of the car who crashed into Jan was a teenager texting whilst driving.

She was a block away from her garage and I believe she was going down a hill and the car was going down the hill. He didn’t see her and ran her over. I believe that the 17 year old boy was texting at the time this happened.

