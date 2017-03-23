Jim Cornette online Q&A, Kane to run for Knox County Mayor

Jim Cornette online Q&A

With Wrestlemania approaching and his upcoming Hall of Fame apperance to induct the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express to the Class of 2017 WWE Hall of Fame, Jim Cornette took to Reddit to take part in an AMA (ask me anything) session. True to the nature of AMA, Cornette answered a wide variety of fun topics from all aspects of his career and his personal life. Topics include his upcoming return to WWE, thoughts on Roman Reigns, how many Sprites he drinks in an average day, dream wrestler he never got to manage and many more.

One wrestler or team, past or present, you wished you had the chance to manage

To manage Dusty Rhodes, or to be in the Gary Hart spot when he was in that spot… I would have loved to work with Perez in the 50s… I’d like to be the Forest Gump of the business, traveling through the decades… any top heel would have been a fun experience during the territory days.

Jim any good stories of Tyler Black/Seth Rollins from your ROH days?

I was always a big fan of Black/Rollins from the first time I saw him in ROH – I just thought a guy that size, to be that fluid. His promos could blossom, I thought, which they did a little at the end of ROH when he was a heel. Overall I was always a fan of his and I knew he would go somewhere, I just didn’t know it would be that quick.

How did WWE come about contacting you to induct the Rock and Roll Express? Were you up for it or did you need convincing?

For the more detailed explanation, there’s my podcast the Jim Cornette Experience. It wasn’t so much that I needed convincing – they contacted me by phone. It was cordial, and I got all the details and particulars, thought it over for a while and decided that I’d be a prick if I didn’t do it and I didn’t want to be a prick.

What is your opinion on Roman Reigns? do you still believe that he could be salvaged as a babyface or is a heel turn the only way to go (is that even viable?) Do you believe that Roman Reigns will suddenly get cheers from all the fans calling for his heel turn when the heel turn actually happens?

I have not followed creative enough to know. I’ve seen Reigns enough to know he has all the tools. The reason people don’t like him is because they’re rebelling that he was the hand picked guy. It worked for Rock to be a heel and then switch, but I haven’t followed enough to know. They need to do something to make the people see him for who he is, and not who the office wants him to be. He would have been fine without that reputation of being the handpicked guy.

Do you plan on working with WWE more in the future? What are your thoughts on the rumors of WWE buying ROH?

I guess I can’t say anything is impossible at this point, after this year. We didn’t go into this saying, “just this once.” But for right now, nothing has been discussed aside from the Hall of Fame.

As for ROH, I just saw that today – that’s what I read, and I’m assuming that you all read the same. I think that they really want to put the show on the Network, and if the offer is right, maybe they’ll take it. I really don’t know.

How many Sprites do you drink nowadays? I remember in a YouShoot interview with Sean Oliver you said that sometimes when you were in TNA at particularly hot impact zone tapings you would drink 12 -14 Sprites, which is insane to me.

Also, what was Vince Russo’s beverage of choice during those tapings?

Oh yeah, I’d go through a 12 pack in that humid Impact Free… but I’m on the Spite Zero now! It’s sugar free and healthier! I go through probably 8 or so a day – I like to keep my whistle whetted.

Oh Christ, I can’t remember. If I had a choice, it’d be strychnine.

Kane to run for mayor

Glenn Jacobs, better known to wrestling fans as Kane is in the process of applying for the Mayor position of Knox County, TN according to wcyb.com

Jacobs has filed paperwork with the Knox County Election Commission appointing a political treasurer, Brian Carl. He identifies himself as a Republican. He told our sister affiliate WBIR in Knoxville last year he was seriously considering running for county mayor. Appointing a political treasurer is yet another step toward formally running, he said Thursday.

“Knox County is a great place and we’re so happy and feel so blessed to live here,” Jacobs said of he and his wife Crystal. “I want to do my part going forward.” It’s a great time to live in the county, he said, and a great time to live in the South, which is flourishing. “One of the things we’re going to have to figure out in Knox County is how to take advantage of that,” he said.

The election isn’t until May 1, 2018, and candidates must file a nominating petition, which is due in November for the county election cycle.