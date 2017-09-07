Santino Marella on his life after WWE

Renee Young recently interviewed Santino Marella about his life after WWE with his new Battle Arts Academy in Canada, his run in the company and what led to his retirement.

You can check out the full “Where Are They Now?” segment below courtesy of WWE.

French version of RAW in Canada

WWE issued the following press release on Thursday announcing a new multi-year agreement to produce a weekly one hour edition of RAW in French with TVA Sports.

Pat Laprade confirmed on Twitter he would be part of the announce team.

It's now confirmed. Starting October 18 I will be one of the 2 announcers for @WWE on @TVASports. So excited! #Raw https://t.co/TcGhoVKs5Y — Pat Laprade (@PatLaprade) September 7, 2017

You can check out the full press release below.

TVA SPORTS AND WWE® ANNOUNCE BROADCAST AGREEMENT

MONTREAL and STAMFORD, Conn., (September 7, 2017) – WWE (NYSE: WWE) and TVA Sports today announced a multi-year agreement to televise a weekly, one-hour edition of WWE’s flagship program Raw, in French, beginning Wednesday, October 18 at 10 p.m.

“We’re delighted to meet the demand for WWE by offering in-ring programming every week on TVA Sports,” said Veronique Dubois, Director, Programming, TVA Sports. “Quebec has produced its share of great WWE Superstars over the years, and we hope that a new generation of Superstars will follow in the footsteps of Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and the Rougeau Brothers, among others.”

“We’re pleased to have TVA Sports join us in televising WWE programming,” said Michelle Wilson, WWE Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer. “This partnership allows us to broaden our reach as we deliver our unique blend of action-packed, family friendly entertainment throughout the region.”

All of the action for TVA Sports’ presentation of Raw will be called by Patric Laprade, who will be joined on commentary by social media sensation Kevin Raphael.

